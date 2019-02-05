The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council Call For Protection of Minors And ‘Vulnerable Adults’

In the wake of accusations against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has published guidelines for protection of minors and ‘vulnerable adults’ from sexual abuse and assault in the Church and Church controlled organizations.

Titled as KCBC Guidelines for Safe Environment Programme for Church Personnel Connected with Institutions where Minors or Vulnerable Adults are given particular care, the guidelines as per the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) were formulated in October 2015. It calls for removing a person from priesthood if found guilty of sexual abuse or a ‘threat to minor’.

As reported by The News Minute, according to the document, the purpose of these guidelines is to provide a secure and safe environment for minors and vulnerable adults in the faith communities within the KCBC’s dioceses and eparchies (church provinces) and to protect them from any form of sexual exploitation and sexual abuse.

The provisions as per the guidelines talk about providing care and counselling to the victims with the support that they need and also about the provisions in the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The guidelines particularly point out that they are meant for the protection of ‘minors’ and ‘vulnerable adults’ in Catholic presbyteries, churches, educational institutions, religious institutions, houses of special care and Catholic organisations. However, TNM found that the guidelines do not address the sexual exploitation of women in the Church and Church controlled organizations.

As per the guidelines it defines a ‘vulnerable adult’ as, “any adult who is physically, mentally or emotionally impaired, whether temporary or long-term, or is otherwise unable to function as a typical adult is expected to function”, which means that adult women without any physical or psycho-social disabilities are not included under the bounds of these guidelines.

It also talks about appointing ‘Safe Environment Director’ and a ‘Safe Environment Committee’ by the Diocese/ Eparchy/Bishop/Superios/Head of the Institution, and the director committee should conduct ‘Safe Environment Training’ for the clergy, staff, and volunteers in the diocese.

Church Personnel such as the clerics, lay employees, volunteers, men and women religious and seminarians have also been told to follow rules like, not viewing sexually explicit material in the presence of minors and vulnerable adults, not to use sexually offensive humor, not to click pictures of minors while they get dressed or undressed and not to engage in physical, mental, written or verbal harassment of staff. Minors, unless accompanied by parents or guardian, shouldn’t be allowed to stay in the living quarters of priests and church personnel should report cases of sexual offences to civil authorities and cooperate with investigations.

As for the punishment the guidelines have mentioned that if the alleged offender is found guilty, he should be immediately be relieved of all offices he had been holding and should be examined whether he needs to be advised to request to be reduced to the lay state.

One area that the guideline does not consider is the vulnerability of nuns and other women in the church. While rules are made against minors staying with Church Personnel, it does not mention a crucial point about the priests and bishops who stay at the convent as there have been several allegations of misconduct by priests while visiting convents.

Picture for representational purpose only.

H/T: The News Minute