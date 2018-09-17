The Judgement on Section 377 Wasn’t An Instant Joy For Me, Says Jaya Who Identifies As A Queer Woman

After the historic decision of the Supreme Court on the controversial Section 377 and its declaration of homosexuality not being a criminal offense, the transgender community is still unable to celebrate this moment. While they are happy about the landmark judgement which will now allow them to be accepted as free citizens of a free country, they are also aware of the time it will take to change the perception people hold against them.

The Hindu, recently, engaged in a conversation with three queer women, Lesley, Damini, and Jaya living in Delhi. They shared how, even in the presence of SC’s judgment, they are still not free.

On the meaning of queer feminism

Jaya: “Queer feminism is about the right to dissent and while there was this kind of euphoria over the judgement, at least for me, there wasn’t instant joy. I was connecting it to personal struggle and that it had come much too late. That day, there was heightened awareness about the impending judgement around the arrested activists like Sudha Bharadwaj.

So, when we talk about freedom of expression and the right to dissent, we are not only talking about sexual expression. Sexual expression is only one kind of expression. We are calling for and struggling for all kinds of expression including dissent and difference. For many of us, the 337 verdict is also an examination of what it means to our larger queer feminist identity.”

On whether it was easier to have a relationship with peer groups and friends than with their own families

Lesley: “To break out and say you are not interested in marriage or men but in a relationship with a woman is life-threatening. Women have been killed and people have committed suicide.”

Jaya: “I am not sure how to articulate this. When I was 21, my mother went to an astrologer to discuss my marriage. That was one kind of familial pressure — an understood pressure to get married. Those days I was straight till I met [my first girlfriend]. My mother found out as those were the days of landlines and she answered the extension one day and there was tension. The coming out was very different. There is an element of yuckiness that comes into play. I think my fear was that my mother would feel yucky and would be grossed out, not just that she would be homophobic. I started crying even before I told her.”

My mother and I were very close up until that point. We used to cuddle, there was affection. Everything stopped. For me, it was nothing less than traumatic and our relationship has never recovered. We still see each other and I love her. She is the most important person in my life. Till I was innocent, we could hug and cuddle. Once I lost that, it changed everything.”

Damini: “I completely relate to what Jaya is saying. When I came out… this idea of disgust, the way I experienced this with my mother was like this: She used the word ‘unnatural’. I don’t know why I was so charged when she used the word. I know the law describes same-sex relationships as unnatural. It doesn’t affect you as much as your mother telling you. The reason the word affected me was precisely the disgust the word carries.”

On how their fathers reacted to the fact of them being homosexual

Damini: “My father is totally supportive. He said he loves me the way I am. My mother went to the kitchen and brought me a banana to feed me and started combing my hair. Here I was crying and my mother was feeding me a banana. I have two older heterosexual sisters who are married and have children and the dignity accorded to that relationship is a dignity I have not experienced in my relationships. It doesn’t take away from the fact that they love me. It’s important for me to acknowledge that.”

Lesley: “The only time I got great support was from my step-father. He immediately got me in touch with other like-minded people. I was told I was absolutely fine. To hear that validation was something I could hold on to.”

On what lies ahead after Section 377 is gone

Damini: “To give you one example of the challenges ahead, let’s take the matter of life insurance. Shouldn’t I be given the right to nominate anyone? Why should it confined only to blood relatives or conjugal relationships viewed in the context of heterosexual marriages? Or, take medical care. When Lesley required urgent medical care, the nurse was in a serious dilemma trying to understand my relationship with Lesley. I think the burden of responsibility will now shift to institutions like hospitals, schools to create a supportive environment for the LGBT community.”

Lesley: “Have you looked at the Leave Travel Allowance form we have to fill in offices. It is always for the wife and children. We have a long way to go.”

H/T: The Hindu