The Journey Of Rimpa Siva From A 9 Y.O. Tabla Performer To Recipient Of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Having a French documentary made on herself at the age of 12 speaks volumes about the popularity, respect, and love that 32-year-old Tabla maestro Rimpa Siva has earned. The Kolkata-based tabla player has been a receiver of many awards and this year’s Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar 2017 by Sangeet Natak Akademi has added to her glory.

“I have got many awards. But this one is special because it is from the Sangeet Natak Akademi. The fact that your own fraternity is acknowledging you is wonderful,” Rimpa tells The Indian Express.

Rimpa, daughter of prominent Bengali tabla-player father Swapan Siva, has been playing the instrument on stage since she was eight. When Rimpa was born, Swapan’s dream of a son taking forward his legacy was crushed. “I wondered that day: how was a daughter to carry forward my legacy in an instrument I so dearly loved and which was only played by boys?” recalls Swapan. His prejudice was challenged when he saw his five-year-old Rimpa effortlessly pick up a difficult lesson that he had just taught his “male” students. “She was playing like these boys and better. I knew she was special,” says Swapan.

It was the genes and passion running in her Rimpa’s blood that attracted her to the beats of the instrument since a very early age. “That’s all I heard in the house all day. There was something so fun about the sound of these two simple drums,” shares Rimpa.

She has performed at concerts since the age of eight and has found fans in music legends like Hussain and Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. When someone played a tape of her music to Hussain, he was struck by what he had heard. He thought that the musician was at least 18-19 years old. “I was nine then. He couldn’t guess that someone so young was playing,” says Rimpa. Two years later, when Hussain visited Kolkata, he asked to meet her and took a look at her fingers. She remembers the meeting as a “strange dream”. “He not only congratulated me and advised on a musician’s health and good diet, he gave me his blessings and asked me to keep at it. I never stopped after that,” says Rimpa, whose playing technique and virtuosity also found appreciation from sarod maestro Ustad Ali Akbar Khan during a US-tour in the late 1990s.

She accompanied Chaurasia on stage when she was only 14 and toured with Pandit Jasraj and Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty. “Her nimble fingers follow lightning speed,” says Kolkata-based Chakraborty, a foremost representative of the Patiala gharana.

Step by step, every day, Rimpa climbed the stairs of success and made a special and irreplaceable mark in the male-dominant industry. “It is physically challenging to play the tabla. But only as much as it is for a man,” says Rimpa, who was also inspired by other female tabla players such as the late Aban Mistry and Anuradha Pal. “My tabla-playing also paved the way for many other young girls to begin learning. At this point, so many girls start training by wanting to be tabla players. Life’s good,” says Rimpa.

Rimpa credits her father for her polished skills and success who has helped her perfect her playing technique and to adapt to the Farrukhabad style, one of the six prominent gharanas of tabla playing in the country. The baaj (playing style) of the gharana is characterised by extensive resonant strokes of the daya (the right tabla) and intriguing rhythm structures.

For many years, she had left the decision of choosing her concerts to her father. He accompanied her everywhere, and also acted as her manager. “She manages on her own now. I have to let go,” says Swapan. Rimpa laughs, “A father will never let go. But yes, he’s taught me everything I know,” she says.

