The Jarring Story Of Bia Who Almost Played Anarkali In Mughal-e-Azam

You would be surprised to know that while the entire country till date remembers Madhubala as Anarkali, she wasn’t K Asif’s first choice for the role. Six years after her mother’s death, Sophia Naz recently came out with the story of how Bia almost played Anarkali.

In an article that she recently wrote for Dawn, Sophia revealed the dark reality of her mother’s illustrious life.

“In the early 50s, not long after she had arrived in Bombay (later Mumbai) as a newly-married bride, my mother portrayed Anarkali in a theatrical production,” Sophia opens her article.

This is when director K Asif happened to see the play and was left smitten with her performance, so much so that he wanted her to play the iconic role of Anarkali in the film Mughal-e-Azam. Sophia writes, “Over 200 photos of her were taken on the movie set, including ones with the iconic feather grazing her face.”

But she had to turn down the role owing to the family opposition. She was told that “women from respectable families did not act in ‘pictures.'” While she didn’t play Anarkali, the regret perhaps haunted her throughout her life.

“The photos remained in an album which she sometimes opened whenever she felt like reminiscing about her life before migrating to Pakistan,” writes Sophia.

Once Sophia’s mother realised that she was old enough, she slowly started peeling the layers of her past and spoke to her with “utmost frankness, mother to daughter.” That is when Sophia realized that there was something beyond and bigger than the regrets of Anarkali that haunted her mother.

Sophia shares, “Her public life in Bombay was filled with the trappings of glamour. There were movie premieres with film stars like Dilip Kumar, Madhubala and Kamini Kaushal, photos at official functions with heads of state like Prime Minister Nehru and history-making individuals like Tenzing Norgay.” But all that glam and glitz were a mere “mirage” and “masked a terrible reality.”

The dark truth was that her “mother was being violently abused, physically assaulted by her husband at the time. The entire duration of the daily abuse, a period of seven years, she kept up appearances, accompanied her politician husband on campaign rallies, hosted elegant soirées with the pallu of her sari draped just so that the bruises would not be visible.”

She continuously begged her family for help, but the requests went unheard for a long while. They, however, took her away after a severe beating but her husband persuaded them to “hand her back” with an undertaking that he would never hurt again. But he did hurt her again.

The abuse continued until one day her “gynecologist, the eminent Dr. Shirodkar, told her plainly that she would be dead within six months if she did not divorce her husband.” Bia took the gynecologist’s advice but had to pay a hefty price for it. “He was a barrister and a politician and she a woman with a minimal education and no defences against his cunning. He took custody of both her young children, my step-siblings.”

The next 20 years of her life were spent desperately searching for her kids. She did track them down but only to be more heartbroken than she had been all that while. “When she was finally able to track them down and met them in their adult years, they had already been thoroughly brainwashed against her by their father.”

Sophia writes how “after the briefest of reunions, her long-lost children cut off all ties with my mother, breaking her all over again.” Every moment of her life was marred by a constant pain thereon. “No joy could fully overcome the pain of the separation from her children.”

Though emotionally jarred, she was a very strong woman and she kept her brave face despite the trials of her life. Thus came a welcome change in her life.

Sophia shares, “Constantly harassed by the police in Bombay, she decided to take a break and visit Karachi for a family wedding, where she met and married my father, a love marriage across Shia/Sunni sectarian lines.”

But there remained a part of her heart that constantly hurt, “Bia carried herself with great poise in her new life in Pakistan, but never failed to journey to India every year for the next two decades in search of her children. Each time she would return newly heartbroken and dejected.” That couldn’t take away her strength from her though.

Sophia writes, “Time and time again my memory goes back to dwell on the early years of my childhood, between the ages of six and nine, that were spent in Karachi with my mother as head of our household, while my father was a prisoner of war. She never let us feel the lack of a father.”

Bia ensured that her children had a life full of love and memories. Sophia thus expresses, “I couldn’t have asked for a better childhood.”

Bia reveled in music and loved singing, too. “I remember being seven or eight years old and being taken to mehfils where Iqbal Bano or Farida Khanum or Mehdi Hasan or Habib Wali Mohammad were performing,” Sophia recollects.

Bia often put Sophia to sleep by singing lullabies to her. Sophia shares how she used to tiptoe into her mom’s room after she thought she had successfully put her to sleep and would hear her singing. She shares, “Sometimes it would be a Noor Jehan ghazal, sometimes an old film classic like Mujh Ko Is Raat Ki Tanhai Mei Avaaz Na Dou. It is only now that I realise what was haunting her.”

Sophia writes how her mom “passed away in 2012; before #metoo and #timesup, she and countless other women of her generation were vilified and deliberately estranged from their children as an act of revenge for asserting their independence.”

She adds how her mom would have loved the turn that the feminist movement has taken today, “I suspect my mother, who gave a full page interview in an Urdu paper under the headline “Begum Ali has Grave Grievances Against Men,” would have loved that so many powerful figures in the West have been knocked off their pedestal by this newly-empowered social media savvy generation of women.”

Sophia, however, expresses how despite the globally hailed moments for women’s empowerment, in South Asia, “the past and present pillars of patriarchy remain firmly entrenched. Case in point: my mother’s first husband, though long dead, remains firmly on his pedestal.”

She explains, “He is revered in India as an author and Islamic scholar. His two oldest children, my step-brother and sister, worship his memory and resolutely deny my mother’s assertions of physical assault and emotional torture.”

Bia used to write. After her death, Sophia went through all her books and her poems were missing. All except for one. It reads:

Shani

tou pani hai

Chahé jis bar

tun mei bhar lo

Sophia shares the meaning of Bia’s poem, “Shani was her nickname. The double entendre of bartan (vessel) with bar (bridegroom) and tun (body) is so subtle and stunning. This tiny little poem contains the constrictions of a woman’s life so succinctly.”

Bia was a woman of depth haunted by her past and her present. Sophia believes that had she been given the right opportunities, she “would have been as renowned for her creativity as she was for her looks and her grace.”

After Bia’s death, Sophia gave up “both paternal and married surnames and adopted her middle name, Naz, as my surname, as well as takhallus.” “Naz was given to me by her symbolically breaking off a piece of her own name, Shehnaz,” explains Sophia.

“Now and until death, I will proudly wear the mantle of this matronymic, forever my mother’s daughter, Sophia Naz,” concludes Sophia.

