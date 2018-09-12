The IWPA Is Promoting Women Photographers Around The Globe By Showcasing Their Impactful Work

I have always marvelled at photos. There has to be magic involved in freezing a solid moment in all its tension and glory, capturing all its nuances, as they are, in that very instant. The Indian Photography Festival (IPF) is celebrating the very same magic at State Art Gallery, Hyderabad.

Alliance Française has collaborated with IPF to put up an exhibition of the impactful photos shortlisted as part of The International Women Photographers Award. The IWPA strives to promote women photographers around the globe and organises a competition for the same.

The IWPA prize includes an itinerant exhibition which travels to some of the major cities across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. The aim is to show the selected work to a large and international audience. Each year, the exhibition is inaugurated on March 8, to coincide with the International Women’s Day.

This year the award went to Argentinean photographer Constanza Portnoy for her series “Force of Life.” The other finalists include Manyatsa Monyamane, Loulou D’aki, Annalisa Natali Murri, Estelle Lagarde, Laetitia Vancon, Tahmineh Monzavi, Elahe Abdolahabadi, Alice Mann, Shu-Chen Chen, and Marylise Vigneau.

The works displayed at the exhibition have been picked from two different categories. The first category comprises of the pictures that stand out for their photographic finesse and striking quality. The second category includes pictures which have a powerful story to narrate.

Manyatsa Monyamane’s work, for instance, belongs to the former category. Through her work, she tries to capture the “historical value of the elders of South Africa, whose identity is intertwined with the nation today.”

Winner Constanza Portnoy’s black and white frames capture “oblivion as the silent weapon of contempt and discrimination.” She has clicked Jorge (born with a congenital malformation) and Vero (who has mielomeningocele) for the series. The photographer has tried to bring out the society’s indifference towards the people born with disabilities.

Loulou d’Aki’s series Rainy November comes all the way from Gaza and captures the aftermath of airstrikes and all the chaos.

Grape Garden Alley, a project by Tahmineh Monzavi, who lives in Tehran (Iran), showcases women with lost dreams and values.

For more such pictures, you can visit the exhibition which is on display at Alliance Française, Banjara Hills, till September 23.

H/T: The Hindu

Photo Source: Fubiz