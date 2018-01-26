The Invisible Widows Of Vidarbha Come To Light On Day 2 Of JLF

It was Day 2 of Jaipur Literature Festival and amongst so many sessions that happened today, one particularly stood out. The session, Visible Work, Invisible Women by Kota Neelima and Namita Waikar in conversation with Namita Bhandare, was rather an important one.

The moderator for the session, Namita Bhandare, a journalist, opened the session by revealing some disturbing statistics related to the jobs lost in the four months after demonetization that took India by the storm in the month of November 2016.

Namita Bhandare told the audience of how 1.6 million jobs that were lost right after the demonetization were of women. What’s more startling is that while 1.6 million women lost their jobs in four months after demonetization, 0.9 million more men got employment.

“And yet, this statistics never made it to the headlines! It was never talked about. So, it’s not just the work of women that is invisible, but, it’s the women who are invisible!” exclaimed Bhandare.

She then asked Kota Neelima, an author, to talk about her latest book, Widows of Vidarbha, Making of Shadow which is based on the lives of widows of farmers who committed suicide due to the agricultural stress in Rural India.

Kota Neelima discussed how after three books on the farmers of Vidharbha, she came to the realisation that she needed to voice the perspective of the widows that were left behind.

Kota Neelima

In her book, Kota shares the journey of 16 widows over a span of 3 years. She narrated some accounts of her dialogue exchange with the women and you could see the sadness taking over the faces of each one of us sitting there in the audience.

“I am now always dependent on someone or the other. People help me financially sometimes. But no one has that kind of money in these parts to help me all the time. I understand the compulsions of others,” Kota read from the slide and told us that the woman who said this lost her husband in 2007 to suicide over agricultural stress and has a daughter to raise and a house to run.

“How can my child dream of a better future? How can a child in this situation even have a future? There is no answer to the question of what my son would like to be in life. His fate is already sealed by our poverty,” another widow told her.

And another one said, “My daughter wanted to run in a race but she didn’t have the shoes. So her school promised that if she won the race, she would be gifted the shoes. So she ran barefoot. I still remember the state of her feet when she returned home. But she had won the race.”

After Kota Neelima, Namita Waikar, a writer, and translator with multi-media stories published in the People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI), took her turn to shed light on the extent to which a woman’s work is invisible in the country.

“For every 100 people working in the fields, women are predominantly sharing the work and the burden of men without being recognised and without being given any kind of ownership for the hard work that they do,” she said and further explained with statistics, “You know 80% of rural women are engaged in agriculture and do you know that less than 11% have any kind of ownership of the land they work day and night on.”

Namita has been doing extraordinary work in documenting over 100,000 songs by the women in Maharashtrian villages thereby giving them a voice and making their work visible.

When asked about how can we bring about a change, Namita mentioned the two key factors, “One education, and the other is that we need to destroy patriarchy which is not only practiced by men but is being perpetually imbibed by the women themselves. They need to stop saying that I don’t do anything, I just manage the home. This ideology and mindset of unpaid care work need to be smashed in the face.”

For the feminist movement that’s on the rise in India to work, we need to start from the grassroots. We need to make the voices of the rural women heard and their work to be recognised to actually bring about a change. Agree?

Photo Courtesy: Aparna Natha