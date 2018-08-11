The Indira Gandhi Biopic Starring Vidya Balan Will Be A Web Series

The Indira Gandhi biopic that stars Vidya Balan in the titular role has been confirmed to be a web series and not a film. Earlier this year, in January, it was announced that journalist Sagarika Ghose’s book Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister would be made into a film featuring Vidya Balan in the role of the late PM. However now, Vidya has clarified that the book will be adapted into a web series.

Talking to Mid-Day, Vidya said that, “There is too much material for it be made into a film. So, we decided to turn it into a web series. We don’t know how many seasons we will be allotted to it. We are in the process of putting together a team.”

The series will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and the project is still in the research stage with no official dates as to when the production will begin. “We have to do a lot more research. Developing the script will take long, as there is so much information on her. We can’t put a timeline as to when the project will go on floors,” stated the team.

Speaking about if the team will approach the Gandhi family for permission to make the web series, Vidya stated, “We don’t require permission, as it’s based on a book and we have the rights to it.”

