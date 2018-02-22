The Incredible Story Of Canadian Skater Pair Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir’s Two-Decade-Old Journey

The Canadian skater pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir is an iconic duo in so many ways. A friendship over two decades old, an incredible chemistry, and a through-and-through winning pair. In fact, their real-life story is so magical that it can be turned into a fairytale.

28-year-old Tessa met 30-year-old Scott in the year 1995 and began to skate together in the year 1997. They both were first paired by Moir’s aunt, who was coaching them at the time. And since then they both have set fire on the ice. They have won two Olympic titles, three world championships, eight national championships, and fans who just want them to get married. Their recent win at PyeongChang 2018 made them the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history when they won gold.



Source: Dailymail UK Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.Source: Dailymail UK



However, there was a time when the pair decided to bid adieu and broke millions of hearts. After a successful sprint, and winning gold in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, the pair was let down by its performance in Sochi in the year 2014 where they had won Silver. They even decided to take a break only to announce their comeback in the year 2016.



The pair manages to get everybody’s heartbeat at a marathon level rate and the reason is their sizzling chemistry. It is so real that it’s difficult for fans to believe that they are not a couple.

Pair performing at PyeongChang 2018

Their recent performance to the music of The Rolling Stones and Moulin Rouge added fuel to the already burning ice. Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings.

Kim on Twitter Scott Moir singing the lyrics “I love you” to his very platonic ice dance partner Tessa Virtue. #VirtueMoir https://t.co/biqB6AtuUW

Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson on Twitter I finally watched their routine and while I don’t know if they are dating, I definitely believe that they are going to live a long life together and die at exactly the same time in each others’ arms #VirtueMoir

Stretford Wife on Twitter I’m going to need an engagement announcement within the next 24 hrs. 💍 thank you. #VirtueMoir 🇨🇦✨

Though the pair denies all rumours of dating and calls their relationship PLATONIC, they have always said the sweetest things about each other. Here are few heart-melting quotes of the duo.

“She’s creative, from the beginning of time. She can move like nobody I’ve ever seen. She’s very, very selfless; she’s a people pleaser. But my favourite things I think have really just gotten even better in the last couple of years and that’s her drive, that’s her commitment to being an athlete,” said Moir to Huffington Post

“Scott is the most disciplined, driven athlete I’ve ever met. There’s a fierce competitor deep within and the passion and the raw talent that is there — the ability to move and hear music and interpret it — is unlike anyone else I’ve ever seen on the ice,” said Virtue to Huffington Post.

Tessa and Scott’s journey has been documented in a book and series as well. A Canadian reality TV show called Tessa & Scott show aired on Canada’s W Network in 2014 for a single seven-episode season. The series tracks their practices and various competitions leading up those Winter Games, as well as all of the flirting and undeniable chemistry between the two on — and off — the ice. Their book Tessa and Scott: Our Journey from Childhood Dream to Gold tracks their lives from their first meeting at the ages of seven and nine through to their first Olympic gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.