The Healing Dove Is Crowdfunding For Juvenile Home’s Kids And You Can Be A Part Of It Too

Nitika Nagar is a 23-year-old managing trustee at Healing Dove Foundation. A foundation that looks within the broken souls of the kids at the juvenile home. She, along with her team, helps them lead a better and healthier life.

From building an academic network for the kids to shaping their personalities through therapy by experts, the foundation works for the betterment of the kids. Along with the Juvenile home, it also works for the LGBTQ community. They have counselors available for the community all the time and also seek to place them at various organisations.

In a conversation with us, she discussed the difficulties, challenges, and steps she is taking for the kids and the LGBTQ community.

Excerpts:

Tell us about the kids you met at the Juvenile Home?

The thing is we judge these kids but we don’t know their backgrounds. We don’t ask what led them to commit the crime. We tend to have a one-way perception that keeps us away from the brutal reason behind their actions. They looked like other ordinary kids to me. The ones you’d find in every part of the country. What I also understood was 90% of the time, it’s an unintentional act.

What changes do you think must be proposed to make the law more aware of the psychological aspect?

What needs to be changed is the implementation. The laws for them are very clear and are mentioned to give all sorts of facilities and requirements. They are put forth in the rules. The real issue is the implementation which somehow easily defies the rules.

How do you include supervisors of the Juvenile home into your programmes?

The best way is to take them in confidence and make them believe that we’re working with them and not against them. We put forward our ideas to let them know that we’ve come to fill in the gap to the work that they have started. We can’t be upfront honest and tell them that the system is in a pit and get them agitated & offended. The approach has to be smart. In the end, they should feel they’re important and are a part of the movement.

What is included in your therapy?

Our sessions begin in the morning with Yoga and meditation which was organized with the administrative staff. In the evening, between 5-6, we hold recreation programmes which include motivational speeches and fun sessions like drama and dance.

Our programmes bring to the kids the time management course, image building, money management, English tutorials and set of confidence-boosting programmes. We celebrate festivals together and also organize athletic competitions once in a while.

We have customised programmes and sessions for different categories. For 1st-degree crime convicted children, the session goes on for a month. For 2nd and 3rd-degree crimes, it goes on for a few months, a year or more.

How do you go about their education?

We have also tried to build an academic network for all of them. We have a team who organizes academic activities and help them to cope up with studies so when they go back, they don’t get affected by the lag. These sessions generally go on for an entire afternoon.

The foundation is now raising funds for the Juvenile home kids through crowdfunding. It is to fund their team and include more excerpts in the foundation who can help the kids to shape a better and brighter future. The campaign will begin this month.

Nitika shared the details and said, “We are currently raising funds to support our first batch of 20 beneficiaries who will be pursuing various Industrial training courses. While the end aim is to place such students into courses that would help them become economically sustainable, our team of psychotherapists and life skill trainers groom the students in a manner as to prepare them for entering such industries. Our career counsellors then conduct impact assessments and place to match beneficiaries based on their Calibre and Skill.“

The campaign will run for about six months and you can be a part of it by donating some amount for the betterment of kids through Ketto. Nitika explained, “Ketto has a gateway in place and so do other crowdfunding campaigns. However, donors can be redirected to our website and donate by clicking the donate button as well.“