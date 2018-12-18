The Hashtag# Collective Collaborates With Transgender Models To Tell The Story Of Transformation

Multicolored glass panels begin to tell a story of the transformation of cocooned individuals turning into beautiful empowered beings.

The Hashtag# Collective, with their architectural installation and through the component of fashion, reveals the story of gender fluidity in a poetic form which sends out a strong message that transgender and cisgender people coexist in the same society. And the transgenders are not looking to “conform” to a male-female binary, but wish to be accepted and valued as trans-people.

The project was conceptualised by the collective parallel to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2018 and in a conversation with IWB, artist Parvathi Nayar and designer Neesha Amrish share with us the aspirations of transmen and transwomen through their creative process.

“The research, talk, and dialogue for us at The Hashtag# Collective is an integral part of the creative process. The reason that we came together as a collective was to discuss and present to the public the changing paradigms of the society and environment, and to understand that these changes are essential,” says artist Parvathi Nayar.

The team (from the left)- designer Neesha Amrish, artist Parvathi Nayar, artist Saira Biju, and architect Biju Kukriakose

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about the details of the installations through which you celebrated the life of the transgender community.

Parvathi: The resulting installation ‘GenderFluid’ is experiential. We have created a place of reflection and play, made up of a grid of multiple translucent coloured silhouettes. Thus through a male form you see a female form, or contained within a female form is a male form… and so on. So, you can see yourself and the people visiting the installation with you all through these multiple gender frames. This sends out a message that the transgender co-exists with all of us.

What insights did you get from interactions with transgender people that laid the foundation for the project?

Neesha: When we got them on board, we had 3-4 rounds of interviews, and during the process, we realised that they were so proud to be in their skin and were happy of the fact that they have come out of the closet. The life they lead as sex workers or as a male trapped into a woman’s body or vice-versa is very difficult and despite their circumstances which can take a toll on the emotional level, they don’t complain and have come out as winners. It was inspiring for me to meet these transwomen and to take a lesson back home, thinking that we are much better off compared to the problems that they deal with in their day to day life, and yet have a positive outlook towards life.

The only problem we figured out was that they face difficulty in finding jobs which pay them a decent salary. They don’t want to live on freebies or charity. I would also like to add that a lot of them have come out beautifully after working with big corporate companies like Reliance and in other cases, a transwoman adopted a child in Mumbai, another one in Chennai is a sub-inspector in police, and two of them are classical Bharatnatyam dancer. But a lot many still have to come out of their shell and we need to empower them.

Neesha, how did you express the transition of these people in your collection?

I predominantly work with Ahimsa silk garments, and during the process, we don’t kill the silkworm, they are allowed to break out before we take the threads. So I drew a parallel between the life of transgender and the Ahimsa silk theory. Just like the silkworm comes out of its cocoon after being in darkness for a long time, similarly, the transgenders have also waited for the right time to come out of their shells and have emerged out strong, embracing their identities.

I met a lot of transgender people last year and did extensive research on them. The Ahimsa story was weaved as the narrative in the installation of Hashtag# Collective and I feel the message has come out much stronger and clearer through this installation than the idea I was trying to achieve by taking transgenders on the runway in Delhi earlier. Also, for me as a designer, it was very exciting to experiment with a different channel such as a 3D installation to create awareness because it is a creative extension of what I am doing.

During the conception of the project, were transgender individuals a part of the creative process?

The entire project was inspired by them and they were very much involved in the creative process. I recollect there was a suggestion by someone that transgenders have some motifs and they be used on the fabric to present them to the public. But listening to this the transwomen said that they didn’t want to be labeled because they were normal just like the male and female gender.

The fashion show is divided into three segments where the first segment showcases the caterpillar stage, then the pupa and the third stage showcases the butterfly. So, for the first and second stage, we created muted garments with a pattern of stripes and dots, which symbolizes the thinking process, depicting the thinking of who they are and whether they should emerge from their closet. And in the third stage, we incorporated a lot of colours and flamboyant motifs to show how they have emerged as winners embracing their identities.

So, during the process, they were actively involved in colour selection and the designing process.

What is your opinion on gender fluidity in fashion beyond the LGBTQ community?

Neesha: I feel that the society is a bit hypocritical in their reaction towards this community because they accept gay designers from urban backgrounds, but the moment you say it’s a transwoman from the rural background, there is a whole different reaction to it. People don’t accept transwomen from this background as models because they say we don’t want to compromise on the standard of the fashion show.

Such reactions from the society make it very difficult for transgenders to accept who they are and to break the barriers that would liberate them. In my opinion, we need to stop putting these people into a mold of size zero figures or expect them to have a model-like body or features because not everyone can have those looks. We need to recognize them as real men and women and give them a chance to be out there when we as a society say that we are embracing gender equality.

What is your vision of body positivity while designing clothes for transgenders?

Well, I generally make clothes for plus-size people and a lot of transwomen are bigger in size so my clothes work for them. Also, I am a conservative designer and I don’t make clothes which have too much skin showing, so that too makes them comfortable in wearing my garments since they prefer wearing clothes that are covered.

How does Kochi Biennale serve as an important platform to help share your message?

Parvathi: To show at Kochi during the time of the Biennale is a great platform. There is a focus on art at this time and a lot of people visit Kochi, so it is a way of getting the experience across to many. In our own way as a parallel installation we believe we are supporting what the Biennale is also trying to do, i.e. bring art to the people and create a richer, more inclusive society.

Neesha: Art as a form is a huge inspiration and by promoting gender fluidity through this medium along with fashion, the message reaches out to many people. Also, I would like to add here that we were running out of funds to put up this installation and everything went from our own pocket because people were not ready to have transwomen perform at their venues. We thus created a platform on our own and we hope to garner more funds so that we can have this installation in other cities as well to create awareness.

How does such a platform help to bring forward the life of transmen?

You know we were trying to find an equal number of transmen to transwomen but they didn’t come forward. The transwomen are very confident in their skin and are okay to be out in the public but transmen are still shy to come out and we hope to increase their visibility through this platform in future.

According to you, what are the barriers for the transgenders to participate in the usual fashion shows and how can we help them overcome this?

The biggest challenges for them are that they don’t look like models; they come from the rural background and are not educated or qualified to be ramp models. So basically they don’t fit into the template in which a regular model does and these things lead to their exclusion from fashion shows. But we can make an exception and help them to participate in fashion shows by accepting the way they are. We should take inspiration from the west by embracing the plus size and provide this community with opportunities because it’s not them, but we as a society who judge them for who they are.

We need to break the template and give them a chance to show that they too are real women, who want to walk the runway and make a difference; otherwise, it’s very tough to empower them. When I was invited to participate in this installation, I was so happy that it gave transgenders such a big platform considering that Kochi Biennale has a wide reach.

How does your installation reflect the conflict in society vis-a-vis reclaiming gender identities?

Parvathi: The Hashtag# Collective for sure is celebrating differences and inclusivity with the installation. We hope that as people walk through the installation there is a sense of play and engagement and also that realization that gender is a complex creation in our increasingly complex world. The road to a better world is not stamping out differences but understanding, appreciating and accepting the different landscapes we all inhabit.

The installation is on display at Gallery OED, Mattancherry, Kochi, till March 30, 2019, and the fashion component was performed on December 11, 2018.