The Harsh Reality Of Being A Transgender In India Is Portrayed In The Short Film ‘Mr. Nangai’

The harsh reality of a transgender’s life in India is documented in a 32-minute short film Mr. Nangai. The movie is written and directed by P. Ashwin Kumar.

Sure, the third gender is slowly finding its identity in the society and a few of them making it to civil services is commendable but these cases are the exceptions. The plight of them living jobless is a haunting situation for them which has propelled writer and director Ashwin to convey their story on screen.

He asks, “Have you seen a transgender begging at a toll booth or traffic signal and people harassing them? Ever wondered why they can’t go to work instead,” as reported by The Hindu. “Had establishments provided them an opportunity to study and work, they would not be roaming around begging,” he answers.

Ashwin wanted to document their life that lacks work for a long time. As he documents their life he also makes the movie a gripping crime thriller. He says, “In an attempt to document their problems, at times I thought of doing a documentary but real life incidents turned out to be so hard hitting that I wanted to weave a story around the happenings. Short film has also given me the space to register my views.”

The short film has real elements of their lifestyle and to feature their real life on screen Ashwin did a lot of research. “I spent four months with them to understand their lifestyle. Thanks to Kiran amma who fed me with all information. Everyday I used to go with them. I came to know about the rituals including the ‘Thayamma Kai’ (a castration method). I had tears in my eyes on seeing what all they do for livelihood. My queries in the film are genuine,” shares Ashwin.

Mr.Nangai – Official Teaser | 4K | Tamil Short Film | Story of Transgenders Unleashing The Official Teaser/ Trailer of ‘Mr.Nangai’ – Written & Directed by Ashu. Starring Ijaz Ahmed in the lead along with few Transgenders is a Tamil Political drama. AntiClock Film & Irregular Film Production in Association with PastParticiples presents. “One. Of Our Kind…” #MrNangai. In youtube Jan 2018.

