The Hard Work, Sweat In Vain, Says Mithali Raj In Response To Ramesh Powar’s Report

Head coach of Indian women’s team Ramesh Powar had accused cricketer Mithali Raj of “blackmailing” and “pressurizing coaches” in his report to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and General Manager of Cricket Operations Saba Karim. Responding to the accusations, Mithali said that his comments have made all her hard work throughout her career pointless.

“I’m deeply saddened & hurt by the aspersions cast on me. My commitment to the game & 20 years of playing for my country. The hard work, sweat, in vain,” Raj wrote in a tweet. “Today, my patriotism doubted, my skill set questioned & all the mudslinging – it’s the darkest day of my life. May god give strength.”



“Mithali Raj – a senior player in the team. Minimum inputs in team meetings, not a single word of appreciation after finishing at the top of the table. Could not understand & adapt to the team plan. Ignored her role and batted for own milestones. Lack of keeping the momentum going which was putting extra pressure on other batters,” Powar had written in his 10-page report. “I was saddened and baffled by her attitude. It gave me an impression that for Mithali Raj she comes first and then team India. I called team manager early in the morning and discussed the issue.”



H/T: The Indian Express