The Grande Dame Of Hindi Literature, Krishna Sobti, Passes Away At The Age Of 93

Hindi fiction writer and essayist Krishna Sobti passed away early Friday morning at the age of 93. A Sahitya Akademi and Jnanpith award winner, she was best known for her 1966 novel Mitro Marajani, which had an unapologetic portrayal of a married women’s sexuality.

Known as the Grande Dame of Hindi literature, Sobti was also offered Padma Bhushan, which she declined. Some of her celebrated short stories are Nafisa, Sikka Badal Gaya, Surajmukhi Andhere Ke, Yaroon Ke Yaar, and Badalom Ke Ghere, her novels – Daar Se Bichchuri, Surajmukhi Andhere Ke, Yaaron Ke Yaar and Zindaginama.

Sobti’s work addressed the issues of female identity and sexuality, however, she resisted being labeled as a ‘woman writer’ as she believed in using both masculine and feminine viewpoints in her writing. Her stories often had ‘bold’ and ‘daring’ characters who were ready to accept all challenges, and the subjects ranged from India-Pakistan Partition, the relationship between man and woman, the changing dynamics of Indian society, and also the gradual deterioration of human values.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sobti said, “I don’t believe in ‘women’s literature’. Theorists might analyse texts in this narrow way, but, to me, great texts combine both masculine and feminine elements. A novel about women does not become less authentic merely because it was written by a man.”

“I also don’t like being called a ‘woman writer’. I would rather be called a writer who is also a woman. For me, men and women are very close to each other. Apart from the obvious qualities they share, both sexes do not have a different soul. Earlier, women were confined to their homes but today women receive the same education and step out of their homes to earn a living. Love, sex and death remain the most intense experiences experienced by both sexes.”

Sobti lived through two very different eras as she was born in Gujrat, Punjab, which is now in Pakistan and was educated in India, in Delhi and Shimla. Recollecting her old memories, she said, “I see myself walking in the fields of Shimla as a child. I remember the Mall Road and the Lower Bazaar with the British walking on it. I remember I saw Gandhi on the Ridge. We used to spend six months of the year in Shimla. I remember seeing the ice skating rink from the windows of Gulshan Lodge where we stayed. Couples used to skate and dance on it; it looked so romantic. But Indians were not allowed to skate there. That bothered me.”

“For us, gaining independence was a momentous event and we believed that Partition was the price we had to pay. After centuries, the country finally got its own Constitution but now, at every step, our Constitution is being subverted. Let me tell you, writers, during the era of Partition, whether Sikhs, Muslims or Hindus, spoke out about our core human values, about humanity and spoke against communal violence.”

H/T: The Indian Express