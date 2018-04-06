The Goddess Of Bengali Cinema, Suchitra Sen, Ruled The Industry For Three Decades

In the 1950s, Bengali cinema found its superstar in Suchitra Sen. Born Roma Dasgupta on April 6, 1931, she was given the name Suchitra by one of the assistant directors of her first film Sharey Chuattor in the year 1952.

She matched the aura of the post-independence era of India – she was free of traditional persona, independent, provocative, playful, dignified, and powerful. Suchitra was a living goddess with beautiful, sharp, and distinctive features. She ruled the cinema world for three decades with 60 films in her kitty. Of them, 53 were Bengali and 7 Hindi.

Entering into the movies was never her plan. In fact, it was her husband who encouraged her to pursue acting whom she married at the age of 16 in the year 1947.

It was not just Bengali cinema that saw the magic of Sen, but a few Hindi films were also part of her filmography. She acted in movies like Devdas (1955), Musafir (1957), Bombai Ka Babu (1960), and Aandhi (1975). The role of Paro in Bimal Roy’s Devdas won her a National Award. Speaking of awards, she was the first Indian actress win an international film award. She won an award at the Moscow Film Festival for her role in Saat Paake Bandha.

While Sen’s onscreen persona mesmerised everyone, her offscreen life has not failed to surprise too. Her last movie was Pronoy Pasha which flopped in the box office. Post the failure of the movie, she shunned the glamour world. Sen disappeared from movies and also society to a large extent for good and dedicated her life to Ramakrishna Mission. Her disappearance from the limelight was such that she even refused to accept the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the year 2005 to stay away from the public eye.

The iconic actor left us in the year 2014 on January 17 after a heart attack.