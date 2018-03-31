The Glow On These Faces Is Proof That Summer 2018 Is Obsessed With Shimmer

The summer holidays are here, and it only means two things – suntan and lots of late-night parties!

It is apparently melting outside, but hey, don’t let it affect your shine in any way! If you think dressing up is too much of a hassle during summer, allow the trend of shimmer come to your rescue.

Just like the metallic tones, shimmer, too, allows us to chuck out the accessories, letting the clothes do all the talking.

If you like sequin-work as much as we do, get some dazzling inspiration from these red-carpet looks from last night that Bollywood actors showed up in.