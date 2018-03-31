The Glow On These Faces Is Proof That Summer 2018 Is Obsessed With Shimmer
- March 31, 2018
The summer holidays are here, and it only means two things – suntan and lots of late-night parties!
It is apparently melting outside, but hey, don’t let it affect your shine in any way! If you think dressing up is too much of a hassle during summer, allow the trend of shimmer come to your rescue.
Just like the metallic tones, shimmer, too, allows us to chuck out the accessories, letting the clothes do all the talking.
If you like sequin-work as much as we do, get some dazzling inspiration from these red-carpet looks from last night that Bollywood actors showed up in.
All decked up for @feminaindia to judge #feminastylistanorth2018 in #NewDelhi tonight 😀 Looking forward to an exciting evening 👌🏼 #Styling – @alliaalrufai #Makeup – @makeup_by_akritirajchitkara and #Hair – @shefali_hairstylist.81
178.6k Likes, 1,037 Comments – Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Instagram: “All decked up for @feminaindia to judge #feminastylistanorth2018 in #NewDelhi tonight 😀 Looking…”
All set for @filmfareme launch in #dubai tonight dressed in fabulous @officialswapnilshinde 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥styled by @tanimakhosla jewels @h.ajoomal Makeup @divyachablani15 hair @harryrajput64 #redcarpet #filmfare #filmfaremiddleeast #hotness #sophstylin #sophiechoudry
21.3k Likes, 179 Comments – Sophie C (@sophiechoudry) on Instagram: “All set for @filmfareme launch in #dubai tonight dressed in fabulous @officialswapnilshinde…”
Got my bling on! Walked for @nanditamahtani last night in this stunner of an outfit! Hair n makeup by the lovely @namratasoni ❤️
108.7k Likes, 987 Comments – Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Instagram: “Got my bling on! Walked for @nanditamahtani last night in this stunner of an outfit! Hair n makeup…”
