The French Open Will Not Give A Seeding To Serena Williams For Her Comeback After Maternity Leave

To the dejection of a lot of Serena Williams’ followers, the French Open on Monday announced that she would not be given a seeding for her return to grand slam tennis after her maternity leave.

The French Tennis Federation released a statement which said: “This year again, tournament officials will establish the list and ranking of the women’s seeds based on the WTA ranking. Consequently, [the seeds] will reflect this week’s world ranking.”

Seeds are assigned to the top few players/teams in a sports tournament, to ensure that they do not compete with each other during the initial rounds of the tournament. Since sports like tennis are played in a knock out format, losing a top ranking player in the initial rounds affects the entire tournament and thus seeding becomes necessary.

The three times French Open champion Serena is supposed to play her first big major tournament post pregnancy. She was world No1 player when she went off for her maternity leave, she is now ranked world’s No.453. The 23-time grand slam singles champion sans the seeding lies at the risk of facing top-ranked players within the initial rounds of the tournament.

While Serena can enter Roland Garros under the WTA’s protected or “special” ranking rule, it’s up to grand slam organisers to give her a seed. WTA is now contemplating some changes in the rules so as to provide high ranked female players with protected seeding when they return after a maternity leave. But the amendments to the rules will at least take a year.

Many of Serena’s rivals and fellow players feel that she certainly deserves a seeding. At the Italian Open last week, Maria Sharapova said, “I would like to see that [rule] change. It’s such an incredible effort for a woman to come back physically, emotionally. … There’s just another whole dimension to the travel, to the experiences, to the emotions to the physicality of every single day.”

Serena’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou last week stated that “Serena will play the French Open to win it.”

The French Open draw is scheduled to be made on Thursday, and the tournament would start on Sunday.

