The First Transgender Competitor At CWG 2018 Out Of The Games Due To Elbow Injury

Kiwi athlete Laurel Hubbard became the first transgender to compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. But as she attempted to create a Commonwealth record with a snatch lift of 132 kg, she injured her elbow which had her withdraw from the game.

New Zealand’s Hubbard, who was expected to win the Gold and break records, was left teary when she dropped the bar behind her and twisted her elbow. She then had to withdraw from women’s +90kg weightlifting competition.

Disheartened but with no regrets, Hubbard said, “The Australian crowd was magnificent. It felt like just a big embrace. They really made me try to lift my best. I gave it everything and I regret I wasn’t able to make the lift today.” She added, “We can always go back and rerun these things in our heads, but the truth is, unless we try to be the best person, the best athlete we can be, then really we’re not being true to sport. I’m happy with the decisions I made to take those weights.“

The 40-year-old weightlifter transitioned into a woman in her 30s and her presence in the games has been under scrutiny. While no country officially lodged an objection, many said they felt it was unfair for Hubbard to be going up against their athletes. Head coach Jerry Wallwork said, “A man is a man and a woman is a woman and I know a lot of changes have gone through, but in the past, Laurel Hubbard used to be a male champion weightlifter.”

The controversy had Hubbard worried about the reception she would receive from the crowd. She shared, “It would be untrue to say the thought never crossed my mind. No indication of that at all today. They were absolutely fantastic. It’s a credit to the Australian people and the broader sporting community.”

She said, “It’s obviously a difficult time. But the one thing I am happiest about is that I tried to reach for my best performance. This happens sometimes, but that’s sport. We can always go back over these things in our heads, but the truth is that unless we try to be the best person we can be, the best athlete, then really we are not being true to the sport. Medals are only one measure of performance. I am obviously unhappy I had to withdraw, but I gave it everything I had and I can sleep well knowing that.“

