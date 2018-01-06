The First Glimpses Of Kangana Ranaut’s Manali Vacation Home Are Here, And It’s Gorgeous!

Guess what Bollywood “Queen” Kangana Ranaut gifted herself this New Year? A luxury vacation home in Manali, Himachal Pradesh!

In December last year, IWB interviewed the Celebrity Interior Designer, Shabnam Gupta, who happens to be the design-brain behind Kangana’s house. A hippie at heart and someone who loves playing with colours, Shabnam had shared, “Kangana is a very free spirited person, and extremely secure. She has given us a free hand, and has come on site only once, which speaks of her trust in us. Currently a work-in-progress, but we expect it to be ready before New Year.”

Kangana, who was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s Simran, is currently in Manali for a week to give her new home a few finishing touches. The updates of which her digital media team recently shared on Instagram:

‪Ms Ranaut and Shabnam Gupta are shooting for a cover story in the month of Feb with Architectural Digest for their May issue. Stay tuned for more inside pictures! 😁🏡‬

The interior photos are yet to be revealed, but remembering Architectural Digest’s coverage of her Mumbai house last year, you never know what the quintessential actress has in store this time!

