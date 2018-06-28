The First Bengali Food Fantasy Film Rainbow Jelly Has A Real-Life Special Needs Child Playing The Main Role

Remember Pendulum (2014), the critically acclaimed Bengali film by director and screenwriter Soukarya Ghosal? Well, he is back with his magic in Rainbow Jelly, the first ever food fantasy film made in the Bengali language. But what makes the film more special is the fact that the main-character in the film, Ghoton, an orphaned special-needs child, is being played by a real-life special-needs child, Mahabrata Basu.

Written, animated and directed by Ghosal, the film is running to packed theatres in its fifth week in Kolkata. It was also screened at Delhi’s Habitat Film Festival and Bengaluru’s Bengali Kannada Film Festival.

In the film, we see Ghoton living like a servant with his uncivilized uncle, Gondariya who just eats, drinks, sleeps, scowls and speaks with a lisp. Cast in the role of this villain is actor Kaushik Sen for whom playing a negative role was something out of his comfort zone.

“I like anti-casting,” Ghosal said, “Casting Kaushik, who usually does dignified roles, seemed fascinating. I worked with his son Riddhi in my last film (Load Shedding) in 2015.”

The fairy aunt Pori pishi in the film has a box with magical tastemaker potions: sweet, sour, salty, spicy, pungent, astringent and bitter, in rainbow colors and these go into the meals for Gondariya. “When you’re in a foul mood, the food turns out bad,” said Ghosal. He loves cooking by the way. “There have been many films on food but I don’t know if there has been any on taste theory, using different tastes to change people’s heart.”

As we know, he is also the animator for his film, Ghosal learned animation by taking YouTube tutorials. He has been an illustrator for magazines like Sandesh, Kishore Bharati and Robbar “As comics artists, we write sounds: Boom! Splash! The cinematic sound attracted and engulfed me,” he said.

It was singer Moushumi Bhowmik who introduced Basu to Ghosal who was one over by Basu’s 100-watt smile. “In the film, everyone maltreats Ghoton. I asked myself, ‘Why won’t a boy of today fight back?’ I wanted to see the world through the eyes of a special child.”

Basu has a neurological problem with speech issues and low-reflex disorders after he suffered from septicemia after birth, “His mother asked, ‘How many dialogues?’ I said, ‘Barring three-four scenes, Mahabrata is the entire film.’ She said, ‘Drop Mahabrata from the project. He doesn’t even know the concept of memorizing, has never given exams or mugged up.’ But I insisted. Through constant sruti (narration), his mother fed him the dialogues. His sense of absorption is strong. It took him one month to learn,” Ghosal said.

“Their minds work at a faster pace than ours, and body is not in sync. I employed the smiley method, drew emojis on sheets, raised them and shouted ‘angry, sad, happy’ during the shoot. It worked,” he says.

In fact, working so hard to learn his dialogues helped Basu a lot as it developed his memory and he cleared the Class VII entrance test at Patha Bhavan.

“Mahabrata taught me that our incompetences are our biggest enemies, we can’t let them win,” said Ghosal, “There’s a ‘child self’ in all of us. If the film reaches and touches everyone’s ‘child self’, then it’s a success.”

