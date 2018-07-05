The Farm Is Where Our Soul Lies: Female Farmers Of Madurai Working As Construction Labourers

Of the thousand families residing in Kulasekarankottai of Madurai’s Vadipatti town, a majority of them have worked as agricultural laborers, especially women, but owing to a severe water crisis for some years now, farmers have been forced to find other kinds of jobs.

Indira, a resident of Vadipatti, has been the sole breadwinner for her family for 15 years now, working as an agricultural laborer. Apart from a married daughter and another minor son, her family consists of a paralyzed husband and a son with intellectual disabilities. All was going fine until the water shortage hit them out of nowhere.

Indira

“I used to work in the field, doing everything from sowing to harvesting. I used to take home the ration rice to feed my family. I earned about Rs 150 per day. When I started working, we used to have double the harvest we see. Now, neither agriculture nor working as a laborer is favorable. The monsoon has failed for so many years now, and water bodies have dried up. Water resources like dams are not regulated. The government is also adding to our woes by taking away our land for developmental projects,” she said, adding that she works as a construction laborer now.

“Most of us ending up doing construction labor, while others engage in menial jobs and work in mills or industries. We have to work to provide for our families, but the farm is where our hearts lie,” she added.

Somewhat similar is the story of 42-year-old Kakkamma and her sister who used to plant buds and chop wood.

“But inevitably, men will be paid more for the same work. Yet, we never had complaints and continued to work on the farm, because we loved it…We could connect with the land. Things have changed vastly now. People who live close to water resources now only work in the farming sector. I now have to work at a construction site for about 10 hours every day, for Rs 250 a day,” said Kakkamma.

50-something Perumayee is finding it hard to adapt to her role as a construction laborer. “Most of us were unemployed or underemployed after machines started entering farming. We were forced to work at construction sites, mills and kilns,” she lamented.

“I worked in the field from the age of 15…But life is not easy for us. Without water, we cannot work. Moreover, we are uneducated and can’t stand up to the government. With each passing year, our woes only increase,” shared 42-year-old Pandiyamma.

Pandiyamma

Even though 65.5% of economically active women in Tamil Nadu are engaged in agriculture, and spend nearly 3,300 hours in the field compared to the 1,600 hours spent by a man, they are hardly recognized as farmers. But even then, these women long to return back to their lives as farmers.“I can’t imagine spending an entire life working in a construction area. I have to go back to the land, to farming…That is where my soul lies” Indira said.

H/T: The News Minute