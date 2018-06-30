The Eight-Year-Old Who Was Brutally Raped Underwent Two Surgeries And Deeply Traumatised To Even Talk

In a devastating and horrifying incident, an eight-year-old in Mandsaur girl was abducted and raped by a 20-year-old labourer at a local market, while the minor was waiting for her father after school on Tuesday, earlier this week.

The abductor then took her to a secluded place, where he raped her before slitting her throat with a sharp weapon.

The child is currently being treated at the MY Hospital in Indore. The doctors have found that an object – possibly a rod or a wooden stick – had been inserted into her in a manner brutal enough to draw out her entrails. It took two surgeries extending over three hours to undo the damage, they said.

Although the girl is recovering slowly, pediatric surgeon Dr. Brijesh Lahoti said that she is still in a critical condition. “She is too traumatised even to talk,” said another doctor.

Based on the medical examination of the girl and the doctor’s statement, police has booked 20-year-old Irfan Khan for kidnapping and rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Mandsaur superintendent of police Manoj Singh said the accused was nabbed within 24 hours of the crime on the basis of CCTV footage that showed him taking the girl with him after school hours.

The incident infuriated the Mandsaur residents, who called for a bandh on Thursday to register their protest against the rape. Local Anjuman Islam head Yunus Sheikh declared that Khan would not be accorded any burial space after his death. He backed the parents’ demand that the accused be given the death penalty. The Mandsaur Advocates’ Association has also decided against providing legal representation to the accused.

On Friday, a total bandh was observed in neighbouring Neemuch district, wherein thousands of people came out to march and submitted a memorandum to the district administration, demanding that the accused be hanged for the crime.

