The Earrings Belonging To The Last Sikh Queen Auctioned For 6 Times More Than Estimated Price

A pair of gold pendant earrings from the collection of Maharani Jind Kaur, the youngest wife of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and the last Sikh Queen of Punjab, was auctioned at Bonhams in London as a part of the Islamic and Indian sale on April 24. And man did it attract buyers!

Maharani’s earrings fetched 175,000 pounds, which was nearly six times the guide price. The earrings were estimated to attract bids between 20,000 and 30,000 pounds. “The impressive price paid for these beautiful pieces of jewelry conveys their significance,” said Oliver White, Head of Islamic and Indian Art at Bonhams.

He added, “These gold earrings are a powerful reminder of a courageous woman who endured the loss of her kingdom, and persecution and privation, with great dignity and fortitude.”

Maharani Jind Kaur was a strong and courageous woman who lived her life with dignity. She was the only wife of the Sikh ruler who did not commit Sati on his funeral pyre following his death in 1839. She then went on to be appointed as the defacto ruler of Punjab before being captured by the British.

Maharani and her son, Duleep Singh, who was proclaimed Maharaja of Punjab in 1843 at the age of five, were eventually reunited after 13-and-a-half-years in the year 1861 when Kaur moved to England to be with her son. In the same year her jewellery, including the earrings on sale, were handed back to her.

She died in the year 1863, separated from her son and imprisoned. According to Bonhams’ historians, the Maharani’s personal wealth was confiscated and the state Treasury was plundered by the British Army. The famous Koh-i-Noor diamond and the Timur Ruby were sent back to London as gifts for Queen Victoria.

After Jind Kaur’s death, Duleep’s attempts to return to Punjab, and fulfill his mother’s dream of taking back his ancestral position, were thwarted by the British government. He later died in Paris at the age of 55 and his daughter Princess Sophia Duleep Singh, went on to become a prominent suffragette who fought for women’s right to vote in the UK.

