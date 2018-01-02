The Duo From Bhuli Will Get You Acquainted With India’s 12 Dance Forms Through Their Illustrations

India’s dance forms are just as diverse as its culture. From Bharatnatyam to Bihu to Ghoomar to Bhangra, each of our dance forms is an expression of our colorful nation.

The supremely talented duo Tanya Kotnala and Tanya Singh of Bhuli from Uttarakhand have put forth something amazing through their illustrations yet again. These two Pahadi girls connect you to the roots of India through their illustrations beautifully.

In a conversation with us, Illustrator Tanya Kotnala unfolded a few unread pages of her life. Read excerpts:

Which was the first culture/folk tradition/artwork that you illustrated on your page?

*smiles* My first illustration for Bhuli (almost a year ago) was a woman dressed in a cloak with floral patterns all over it. One of the flower stems in that outfit came out of the setup, as a lifelike flower. It was subtitled “Feel the bliss of authentic Indian arts and Crafts culture.”

Which of your illustrations describe your desi personality the best, and how?

I draw to celebrate and share my fascination with the arts and crafts culture that exists in India, almost all my artworks have that essence. It’s majorly about the crafts and craftspeople rather than being a reflection of my own personality.

Your calendars are beautiful. Apart from the commercial work, how else do you make sure you are financially independent? Talk about the personal challenges, if any.

Thank you so much! In the year 2015, I graduated as a fashion designer and started applying for Government Schemes. I took up government projects, and it was almost like seasonal employment, during my leisure months I freelance as an illustrator. After working in that pattern for almost two years, I now plan to develop Bhuli as a society that promotes women empowerment and generates employment across the rural Himalayan belt.

There were quite a few infrastructural and personal challenges that I initially faced while working with rural craftsmen, being a bridge between government and craftsmen is not that simple especially when you are working on a contract basis that is for a few months. There are clusters that need to be erected from mere dust. As a designer the biggest challenge is converting an unorganized industry into a profit running society of craftspeople. It takes way more patience and dedication that one can wildly imagine.

Continuing their extremely loved calendars, the Bhuli calendar for 2018 showcases 12 dance forms from across the country. In their Instagram post they wrote, “Dance symbolises celebration of life. Bhuli’s 2018 calendar unfolds the diverse cultural heritage of India through its ‘Lesser Known Dances’. Bhuli does so by illustrating twelve dances associating them with art forms of the respective states they are practiced in.”

And do you know the best part – 10% of its sale will be used to help five malnourished kids from Dehradun. “10% sale profits from each calendar will help 5 malnourished kids from Dehradun slums to reach their normal levels,” Bhuli stated in its post.