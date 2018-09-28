The Disagreement Within Commission For Women On Adultery Judgment Shows Complexity Of The Issue

“Mere adultery can’t be a criminal offense. It is a matter of privacy. Husband is not the master of wife. Women should be treated with equality along with men,” Chief Justice Dipak Misra said on Thursday as the SC declared that adultery cannot be a criminal offense. But Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has criticised the decision saying that it gives men “open license” to cheating.

She further added that judgment undermines the “sanctity of marriage”.

“It is tantamount to giving an open license to commit adultery to all. How can this be right? If this (decriminalization of adultery) is right, then what is the sanctity of marriage? They should ban marriages as well,” she said.

Maliwal told reporters: “The majority of the women who come to the DCW are those who have been cheated upon by their husbands. Today’s judgment will only aggravate the pain of women.”

While she stands opposed to the decision, National Commission For Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma called it a step towards equality for women. “We have equal laws ensured in our Constitution. But there were some laws, like this law, which were not touched. Now they are being addressed. I am happy that we have begun thinking on the lines of equality a little,” Sharma said.

H/T: Firstpost