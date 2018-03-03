The Death Of Her Daughter Led Dr. Shubhangi Tambwekar To Teach Road Safety To Young Minds

A tragic incident changed Dr. Shubhangi Tambwekar’s life. The demise of her daughter, Arundhati, led to the inception of The Arundhati Foundation. Shubhangi’s fight against road safety negligence is commendable, and she urges everyone to join in just by following some safety rules.

In this interview, she emphasizes the importance of teaching safety precautions to young minds and explains the causes of a whopping number of road accidents in India. Her sole aim is to reduce the number of such casualties. Excerpts:

Tell us how and when you started The Arundhati Foundation.

My husband and I started The Arundhati Foundation after my daughter died in 2014 in Vellore. We have no clue what went wrong, and we have no closure to date. We couldn’t do anything about it. I have also lost a few friends and two distant relatives in a road accident. That’s when we thought of starting this foundation. We thought we could spread the message about road safety, be involved in policy decision, do some kind of road patchwork ourselves. So that’s what we started doing. We started with educating children in schools about road safety.

Volunteers who took up the cause of road safety in the memory of Arundhati, whom they loved and looked up to.

That’s great. But was it easy getting into these schools?

Getting into schools was more difficult than we thought because they didn’t want to dedicate extra time to them. But we kept on pursuing it and have managed to conduct several sessions successfully. We also go to corporates for conducting similar kind of sessions as the majority of the young corporate crowd uses bikes and cars. Corporates were willing to help us within their CSR. With respect to making policies, we are trying to bring the policies that are of utmost importance.

Could you give us examples of your work?

The road safety and motor vehicle act was passed in the Lok Sabha but not in the Rajya Sabha, and someone needs to push them to pass such acts. We also work closely with the Save Life Foundation and Colors, which is another organization lobbying for road safety. We have started filling potholes ourselves because we can’t just pester authorities. We sometimes collaborate with Pothole Raja as well, who works for the same purpose.

Apart from road safety, what are other sectors or areas that are relevant for public safety and welfare?

Safety in every form, fire safety, electrical safety, road safety. These areas are essential but anything apart from this, which is important, also deserves due attention. For example, 400 people die in road accidents in India every day, and this is just because of negligence in one area that is road safety. We don’t even know the cumulative number of people who die because of all the mishaps in public infrastructure.

Did you file any complaint against the concerned authorities after Arundhati’s demise, and what actions were taken after that?

No actions were taken nor a proper accident investigation conducted. They just termed it as Homicide not culpable to murder and left it. She died in Vellore, and that made it even harder for us. Road safety comes under state jurisdiction, so the state of Tamil Nadu has to file a case. We did file a complaint, but nothing was done. We didn’t know whom to blame, the truck driver who was there, the guy who was riding the bike, or the authorities. Till date, we haven’t found out how the accident happened, and we haven’t pursued it further.

Are there are any provisions where people can file a complaint if they suffer injuries because of infrastructural problems?

Yes, there are. You can file a complaint, and so did we. But beyond a certain point, we didn’t have the strength to pursue the case because the trauma of losing a child is too much. In case of most parents who lose their children, the trauma of the whole thing is so deep that it takes years to recover from it.

What kind of road safety rules should be mandatory in India?

There are many rules, but people aren’t following them. For example, talking on the mobile phone while driving is a punishable offense. In a city like Bangalore, for a population of 4,500 people, there’s one traffic police personnel. The ratio is devastating, even if 50% follow the rule, 2,000 people are breaking some or the other law, and you never know what could lead to a big accident. How can one police person look out for 4,000 people or register 2,000 offenses? But I don’t find the need for rules, people must be responsible for themselves when it comes to following safety precautions for themselves and for others. In fact, there shouldn’t be a need to make rules, everyone should follow it voluntarily because it’s a matter of life and death.

What is your end goal for your entire project on road safety?

I have an utterly positive goal, to bring down the rate of road accidents by getting people to realize the importance of following some basic courtesies and rules. Deaths by road accidents have decreased in Bangalore because of the traffic and not because people have started following rules. Karnataka comes fourth or third regarding road accidents. Through our venture, we want to reduce the number of deaths and bring the overall rate of casualties.

What kind of support do you require from citizens and the government?

We want to talk to schools more. We would like some help from the government to get schools to incorporate courses dedicated to safety in public spaces and information about giving basic first aid. Giving children hands-on experience of safety precautions we can make them responsible citizens. There is a road safety audit tool which can be used for educating children. All schools just focus on giving conventional education but forget the responsibility of making the kids better citizens as well.

What is one advice you would give to people who want to bring about a change for issues they are concerned about?

You have to be the change you want to be. For example, people who are concerned about global warming and waste generation can start composting and waste segregation at home. They can bring down their carbon footprint and reduce plastic usage. If we follow the rules then so will our children, and hence, we can contribute to bringing up a responsible citizen. Let us start at home and inculcate those values at home. By doing so, we will have half the battle won. If we don’t violate any rules, then we wouldn’t even need enforcement. It’s all about our values and what we practice in reality.