The Court Ignored My Statement That I Am A Trans Woman, Say 25 Y.O. Arundhati

The Kerala High Court had ordered 25-year-old Arundhati to undergo a psychological test to determine if she was a transwoman or not. The order was in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by Arundhati’s mother on May 25, where she stated that her ‘son’ was suffering from a mood disorder and was being held against his will by the transgender community.

Even Arundhati gave a statement to the judicial first class magistrate in Aluva on May 19 saying that she was a woman and not being kept against her will by the transgender community, the court ruled that she needed to undergo a medical test to prove the same.

She was taken to the Kusumagiri Mental Health Centre in Kakkanad, Ernakulam where doctors examined her for two days. It was found that she had no psychological disorder and had herself chosen her gender. She was declared mentally stable and free to live as she chose to. But even though the court ruled in her favor, Arundhati was shaken by the compulsion to undergo a medical examination to prove her identity.

“I felt humiliated. I cried the whole day,” she said. “I had declared my gender earlier. But the court was not convinced. It took my mother’s petition seriously and ignored my statement that I was a trans woman.”

She said that the HC had violated the four-year-old Supreme Court order which stated that “Gender identity, therefore, refers to an individual’s self-identification as a man, woman, transgender or other identified category,”

“The Supreme Court upheld the rights of [the] transgender community and recognized them as a separate gender in 2014,” she said. “But the Kerala High Court acted against the apex court.”

“It is a human rights violation to force trans people to undergo medical tests to verify their gender,” Arundhati said. “I wish the courts would not resort to the practice again.”

Now all she wants to focus on is completing her graduation and then build a career for herself in singing and dancing as she had studied music for 12 years and Bharatanatyam for five. Also, since 2014, she had been giving performances across the state.

“I don’t want to limit myself to stage shows,” she said. “My ultimate aim is to become a renowned playback singer. I have just begun a new life. I must thank the transgender community in Ernakulam for helping me find peace.”

H/T: Scroll