The Children Of Nature: A Sneak Peak Into The Tumultuous Lives Of The Bakherwals

“I was born when the winter was particularly severe,” this is the answer that you will get from a Bakherwal kid if you ever ask her about the date of birth. The Bakherwals’ nomadic life is far from what we living in comforts of our permanent homes know of. They identify themselves as the children of Nature.

A trek across the Pir Panjal mountain range every year which is way beyond a herculean task is a part and parcel of the lives of Bakherwals. So much so that 8-year-old Tahira Begum is confident that she is both physically and mentally strong to embark on the arduous treck.

Tahira’s family carries just two tents and a few utensils as they go around making ends meet with their nomadic lifestyle. Corn flour, rice, and herbal salt tea consist of their food supplies along with whatever the forests have to offer. “Salt tea keeps us full of energy,” shares Tahira.

Tahira belongs to the nomadic community of herdsmen in Jammu and Kashmir known as the Bakherwals. Post the Kathua rape case the community is being talked about more than it ever has been. It has been said that the heinous Kathua rape and murder of the innocent 8-year-old girl were carried out to drive the Bakherwals out of the area.

At this point, it becomes integral to understand who these people are and what their story is. To begin with, there are 23.4 lakh Bakherwals in the State, accounting for 11.9% of its population. The Bakherwals are J&K’s third-largest linguistic group, after Kashmiri and Dogri speakers as per a report by The Hindu.

The hilly regions of Pir Panjal, Chenab Valley, Kashmir Valley and Jammu consist of 2 major linguistic groups which are the Gojri speakers and the Pahari speakers. The Gojri speakers have further sub-groups, Bakherwals and Gujjars, which are both Sunni Muslim communities. The Bakherwals migrate from the Kashmir Valley to the plains and hilly areas of Jammu in winters and return to Kashmir in the summers to raise sheep. The Gujjars lead a more rooted lifestyle as a lot of them own farmland in the Pir Panjal Valley, Chenab Valley, Kashmir Valley and Jammu, with raising milch cattle being their main occupation.

Coming back to Bakherwals, their seasonal migration involves 2 months of walking where they cover a distance of 550 km. This obviously has its repercussions on their health. A survey conducted in 2015 by Showkeen Bilal states that “around 1.2 million Bakherwal women were mentally and physically fatigued”, with 88.1% of those under 13 years of age having below-normal Body Mass Index. Female literacy in the community is just 25.5%, far below the national average of 34.8% among tribal women.”

Kaneeza Bi, who is the matron of the Gujjar and Bakerwal Girls Hostel in Poonch shares, “Most Bakherwals fall in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. We have only four Bakerwal girls studying, against 15 available seats.”

“There is a lack of awareness among the Bakherwals to send children, especially girls, to schools. The community sees no tangible gains accruing from education and withdraw their children. Besides, absenteeism of mobile teachers is also responsible for the low performance of mobile schools,” adds Kaneez.

The Bakherwals exhibit excellent skills when it comes to making peace with the forces of Nature. They can tread the roughest of the terrains and the face the fiercest of the animals sans any flinching.

While they stand tall in front of the challenges raised by Nature, the militants pose as big a threat to them as anybody else. The Poonch’s Hillkaka in 2003 would have found itself in a Kargil like-situation had the Bakherwals not interfered. They helped the army in extracting crucial information and many of them also joined the police’s Special Operation Group to lead them to the insurgent camps that had been set up at an altitude of 11,000 ft. The village elders even interacted with the then Union Home Minister, L.K. Advani, and discussed with him about “ending the militancy” in the region.

Tahir is a Bakherwal who was among the first members of the Village Defence Committee (VDC). He shares, “Operation Sarp Vinash lasted five months, starting in January that year. Around 300 militants were hiding in shelters established in the inaccessible recesses of the Pir Panchal range. We helped the Army reach the peaks and the hideouts. Over 60 militants were killed in the operation.”

Masud Choudhary is the retired vice chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri. He is also one of the first local police officers to have served in Kashmir, at the peak of the militancy in the 1990s. He says, “The movement of the Bakherwals has always proved fruitful to the Army. They strengthened our defence. You cannot call them pro-Pakistani. It’s not a good idea to antagonise them. One should bear in mind that they even know how to fight leopards and bears.”

Today the community stands sidelined on a number of issues. They have been at the receiving end of the sudden surge in cow vigilantism since 2014. There exist stories and even videos of them being attacked by the locals. Many villages in the area are suffering the brunt of bifurcation owing to Army fencing. Forest rights are another story altogether.

Babu who is a Bakherwal shares, “These days, half of my family stays back and avoids coming with me here because of the experiences I went through in the Valley. I no longer trek to my traditional dokes in Baramulla’s Boniyar area. One summer we found that the Army had set up a camp there. We pleaded with them to allow us access to the dokes. But they wouldn’t. One day my cousin and his son went to look for a missing horse in the camp area. They never returned. To date, we don’t know what happened to them. They just disappeared.”

Naturally, the brutal rape of the 8-year-old Bakherwal girl in Kathua has come across as a rude shock to the entire community.

Ghulam Maryam who is a Class 11 student at Poonch’s Gujjar-Bakerwal Girls Hostel says, “When I watch the news or read the newspapers, my blood boils,” “This is unforgivable. This could have happened to me. I fear to step out in the dark now. The culprits deserve stringent punishment. We have pinned our hopes on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.”

Gujjar leader Masud Choudhary asserts that an anti-Gujjar atmosphere is being created in the region. He says, “Gujjars form just 4-5% of the population in Kathua, R.S. Pura, and Samba. But it’s being said that this percentage will change the demography of the place. How is it possible?” posits Choudhary as he alludes to allegations by Hindu right-wing groups that Gujjars are deliberately settling in Jammu’s Kathua in order to change the district from being a Hindu-majority to a Muslim-majority one.

The atmosphere in Kathua is rife with tension. The two-room house where the victim’s family lived is locked. The family has left with its sheep and belongings for the green pastures of Kargil which lie over 500 km away.

“My daughter looked for the victim for four days. During the search she would yell that she has prepared a chicken dish and bought chocolates, hoping to lure her out by tempting her in case she was hiding somewhere. We were neighbors,” shares a Hindu neighbor.

The incident has created a wider rift among the communities. “When one goes out to get an Aadhaar card or visit the ration shop, you can feel the change in Hindu-Muslim relations,” shares Choudhary Nazakat Khatana who is a Gujjar and Bakherwal leader from Kathua.

The Bakherwals have a long walk to tread both literally and metaphorically.

