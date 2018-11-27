The Character Of Draupadi Illustrates How Mythology Made It Okay To Penalise Women For Their Sexuality

Almost a century ago, Katherine Mayo wrote the controversial book called Mother India, where she was called out for looking at India from an imperialist’s perspective.

Gandhi dismissed the book by calling it a “report of a drain inspector sent out with the one purpose of opening and examining the drains of the country to be reported upon.” The book created such a huge uproar that it remains banned in India till date.

A key feature (also, the most outrageous one when it comes to India’s reception of it) was Mayo’s observation of Indian woman and the dissection of the violence inflicted on her by the brown man. Mayo was instantly tagged a vicious colonist, an imperialist.

While Mayo’s text was outrightly dismissed in the country, did we have a body of a discourse to contend against all that she had said? Did we have any answers to the questions that she raised other than a selective outrage and banning of her book?

It both amuses me and assaults my brains at the same time to realise that the same culture that has for ages perpetuated and celebrated the story of Draupadi was distraught the moment its patriarchy was called out by an outsider.

I am not denying Mayo’s colonialism here, but how did it matter when our own understanding and portrayal of our women were always colonised?

Associating honour with a woman’s body

Narayan Pillai wrote in his 1988 rendition of Ramayana:

“Draupadi had been born as Nalayani, the wife of a powerful sage Maudgalaya. Maudgalaya suffered from leprosy, howeve,r Nalayani serves him dutifully and without complaint. One day while eating, Maudgalaya’s finger fell into the food; Nalayani however quietly removed the finger and continued eating, the food for her tasting as sweet as honey (Pillai 1988:138-139).”

He explains in the book how Maudgalaya was pleased with his wife’s devotion and thus granted her a boon where she urged him to take form as many beings who could satiate her sexual desires. He granted her that and thus they lived a life of carnal pleasure till Maudgalaya was on his deathbed.

Devdutt Pattnaik writes in his illustrated retelling of Ramayana (2010) that looking at her husband on his deathbed, Nalayani “was distraught and wanted to know where she was going to seek pleasure from then on. Maudgalya was exasperated by her unbridled lust and cursed her.” (Pattnaik 2010:92)

Do you want to guess what the curse was? The curse was that “she would be born as a prostitute, the wife of five men!”

Thus, Nalayani was penalised for her sexual desires. What would be your take away from this story when you read it as a text of historical, religious, and cultural significance? Doesn’t it suggest that it is okay to penalise a woman vocal about her sexual desires? More than that, doesn’t it suggest that it is wrong for a woman to have sexual desires?

This is the discourse that we have created in the name of a cultural text! We also need to realise that the cultural texts and systems were created by none other than humans who must have had their own sets of prejudice.

However, let’s fast forward to the time Draupadi is born to king Draupada and comes of age. Draupadi is “won” by Arjuna is a swamyavara (where ironically she hardly has any agency as the results depend on the suitors’ archery skills). But wait let’s not get exasperated just there. She is taken to the home and distributed among five brothers (because their mother says so) with no heed paid to her consent.

Draupadi is called one of the first feminists in Indian mythology by many experts. However, I find it hard to follow that narrative. Draupadi is divided like a piece of bread among five brothers, is given the “boon” of regaining her virginity for each one of them (for which she has to pass through fire btw), and is baited like a piece of meat in a game of dice.

Yes, she raises a voice against the disrobing, but who helps her out? A man!

In one of the most seminal and representative texts of our culture, a woman is called the reason behind a war, humiliated, shared, denied the right to consent and we don’t utter as much as a word. A story that starts with a woman being punished for her libido culminates into a story where honour (not just of the woman but the entire family) is nicely equated to her body which is then manipulated towards the same end.

All of this in a story of historical and cultural significance and we ban Mayo’s book?

Madhuva Mansa very beautifully and poignantly portrayed Draupadi’s angst in a 2011 poem:

I stare down from the stars

Wonder where the story changed course

Being portrayed as cause of the wars

When I was jeered at and humiliated by force?

Being shared by five men was written in my fate

I was not loved and wed, but a prize for their skill

I never felt belonged was just served on a plate

A plate you could pass on when you had your fill

Isn’t it time that the story changes course? Isn’t it time we subvert the narrative?

