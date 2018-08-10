The Centre Issues A Set Of Guidelines To Strengthen Investigation Of Sexual Assault Cases

The Union Home Ministry has laid down guidelines to strengthen investigation and prosecution in cases of sexual assault, in the first detailed advisory of its kind, including forensic medical examination of victims to help link suspects to the crime.

The move follows concerns expressed by the Supreme Court over the poor state of women’s safety in the country this week and the rising incidents of rape, officials said. The horrifying truth of the shelter homes in Bihar and UP, where destitute girls were sexually assaulted, added to the urgency in forming guidelines.

The set of guidelines are prepared by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh, wherein the 18-page set of guidelines details the different kinds of evidence that has to be collected in sexual assault cases. “Control samples of body, scalp and auxiliary hairs should be taken, ideally by plucking (not by cutting the tips) to obtain hair root that contains DNA,” it states, as reported by The Indian Express.

DNA profiling of victims, according to forensic experts, will help identify those killed after sexual assault. In cases where a contraceptive is used for sexual assault, it says that “the condom used during assault may be collected and swabbed separately from the inner and outer surface”.

“The Government is in the process of compiling a sex offenders registry. The forensic analysis in sexual assault cases will help identify repeat offenders easily,” a top official of the Home Ministry said.

Besides DNA profiling, the guidelines also list storage and preservation of biological specimens, such as clothes, sanitary pads, tampons, oral swab, and pubic hair.

The guidelines also caution that any “victim’s (minor or adult) parent/guardian has the right to refuse either medico legal examination or forensic examination or both, but that refusal will not be taken as denial for medical treatment of survivor after sexual violence”.

“The examining registered medical practitioner (RMP) or hospital is required to inform the police about the sexual offence. However, if the survivor doesn’t wish to lodge an FIR or to involve in police investigations, RMP is bound to provide medical treatment to the victim,” the guidelines state.

