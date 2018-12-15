The Cauldron Sisters From Jaipur Launch ‘Khichdi Of India’ With 51 Recipes Of Khichdi

Meet Ratika and Richa Khetan, the dynamic sister duo that started Cauldron Sisters in Jaipur in 2015. Conversations with them are always drool-worthy because they can even turn a simple khichdi into a sumptuous treat. They have recently (2018) been awarded best food consultants of Jaipur by Esha Deol.

In a conversation with IWB, Cauldron Sisters talk about their recently launched book ‘Khichdi of India’ which comprises of 51 varieties of khichdi recipes and their upcoming plans. Yes, you read that right, 51!

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us the story behind your collection of 51 recipes of khichdi.

We were at SV Public School in Jaipur, where a competition was going on and a student made a project on khichdi. So, the school brought in this concept and we worked in collaboration with them and created a book on 51 varieties of exotic khichdi recipes. The book revolves around a story of a grandmother and her grandkids who are traveling in a train that crosses many cities. On the way, she tells her grandkids about the food that the city is famous for.

We have adapted traditional khichdi recipes from all the states of India, giving them a twist in our own style. We could not resist putting our fusion Khichdi recipes like the Tandoori paneer Khichdi, Makhani Khichdi, Oats Khichdi for diet conscious buddies and instant baby food Khichdi, which feature in the book.

The story is written by Mr. Prashant Mishra (CEO & founder of Paperhoe.com) and food photography is done by Mr. Shubham Katrawat (Jaipur’s leading photographer). We are grateful to Mr. Sandeep Sethi and Ms. Rita Taneja (Principal of SV Public school) for choosing us for curating the recipes.

What is your idea of ‘khichdi with a twist’?

Khichdi for us is a comfort food and we have a ritual of having it twice a week at our home. Personally, we love to give it a twist by making the Mumbai masala version with lots of tomatoes, onion, capsicum, and pav bhaji masala.

What are your early memories of khichdi?

We have been having khichdi since we were born. Particularly in winters, we devoured Matar ki khichdi and Rajma khichdi which was a regular feature in our lunch or dinner menu. These two were our ‘happy khichdis’ which were made without a reason.

Share the type of khichdi that children would relish?

Oh, children would love to have Risotto or Cheese khichdi. We adapted the Cheese khichdi recipe from the state of Arunachal Pradesh where it is called ‘Kharzi’. Initially, when we discovered it, we were not sure about whether people would like to have cheese with rice but when we made it, it turned out to be delicious and everyone just loved it.

Risotto Khichdi

What was the most unusual ingredient that you came across in khichdi during your research?

You know when we were researching on this subject; we found out that during King Akbar’s time, they made a khichdi which was full of ghee and dry fruits in order to make it a food for the rich. Khichdi means a light comfort food but this recipe actually changed the definition of khichdi for us. With an equal proportion of ghee and dry fruits with rice, it makes this khichdi even heavier than a halwa! So this khichdi definitely had the most unusual ingredients to it.

How can we elevate khichdi to the status of superfoods?

Well, khichdi itself is a superfood and Ayurveda talks about its many benefits. It is called the ‘Tridoshic food’ which is used to stabilize the three body doshas – vata, pitta and kapha. When rice is cooked in a proper portion with pulses it becomes easy to digest and it also cures our gut completely. So we just have to elevate its branding by not calling it a sick man’s food and it should be taken as a normal food just like we have chapatti and vegetables every day.

What kinds of khichdi can become a part of the festive dinner spread?

The West Bengal khichdi is a famous festive food during the Durga Puja, which is like a biryani and tastes yummy. Also, Jammu & Kashmir khichdi is very rich and royal which can be added in the festive dinner menus.

Tell us, what’s cooking new in the Cauldron Kitchen?

We have started with 100% authentic Sourdough bread. In Jaipur, people are not very aware of why this bread is better for health than normal bread, so we are spreading awareness about what this bread is and how it is to be eaten. We are also coming up with a half-baked bread which people can later bake in their own ovens. And for Christmas, at the moment we are making sugarless, flourless and eggless plum cakes. These cakes are healthy because we don’t use artificial sweeteners and use natural ingredients like dates to bring sweetness to the cake.

Follow the recipe for Dal Khichdi Risotto:

Ingredients:

Boiled toor dal 120gms

Arborio rice par cooked 160 gms

Ghee 60 ml

Mustard seeds 3 gms

Curry leaves 2 gms

Hing 1 gms

Chopped onion 50 gms

Chopped garlic 8 gms

Chopped tomatoes 40 gms

Chopped chilly 7 gms

Turmeric powder 5 gms

Red chilli powder 10 gms

Roasted cumin powder 8 gms

Stock 100 ml

Mozzarella 40 gms

Cream 30 ml

Fried papad 1

Parmesan 20 gms

Salt to taste

Method:

Heat 40 ml ghee in a pan and crackle mustard seeds and curry leaves. Add chopped onions garlic and cook till brown then add the powdered spices and cook further. Add tomatoes and cook till they soften. Once the masala is done add the cooked dal with half cooked risotto rice and some stock water and let it cook for about 5 to 10 minutes. Once the rice is al dente, then add the parmesan cheese, butter, and some cream. Adjust seasoning and finish off by adding in some freshly chopped coriander. Garnish with papad chura: crush the papad, and in ghee and red chili powder.

Arunachal Pradesh – Kharzi

Ingredients:

cooked rice 2 cups

red chillies 3-4 dry

mozzarella cheese or fermented cheese 2 tablespoon

Ginger Garlic Paste1 tablespoon

cloves 3-4

tomato 1

spring onion (bulb & greens)1/2 cup

green peas (matar), freshly boiled 1/4 cup

cooking oil2 Teaspoon

Salt to taste

Method:

To begin the preparation of Arunachal style Kharzi rice, soak dry red chilies in hot water for 10 to 15 minutes before starting the procedure. Use leftover rice or cook rice and keep ready. Now take one sliced tomato, 3-4 soaked red chilies, cloves, little ginger garlic paste in a blender, and add 2 tablespoon mozzarella cheese or fermented cheese, salt to it and blend to paste. Take a vessel and add just a teaspoon of oil and add this paste and saute on a very low flame to just leave the raw smell of ginger. Keep stirring continuously to prevent melted cheese from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Add spring onions immediately and mix for few seconds on a low flame. Switch off the stove and add hot rice and boiled peas to the above paste and mix. Serve kharzi hot with mooli raita.

