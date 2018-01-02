The Bravery And Presence Of Mind Of These 2 Men Saved Over 150 People From The Kamala Mills Fire

The fire that ripped through two restaurants in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills on Thursday would have resulted in a death toll of over a hundred people had it not been for the selfless bravery and presence of mind shown by two security guards, Mahesh Sable and Suraj Giri, in the next building.

Deployed in the server room of Times Now, it was around midnight that they noticed the outbreak of the fire on the terrace of the four-storeyed building and immediately called the fire brigade. Climbing all the way to the fourth floor via pipes, Mahesh broke the exit door and immediately started pulling people to safety.

“I saw people coming down the stairway, but since it was dark, they were clueless. Having worked there for over a year, I knew my way around,” he said. He, then, informed Giri, who was outside the building gate, that the people were making their way down.

“It was chaotic. Some did not have shoes on, while the clothes of a few others were torn. A couple of them even fell down. I steered everyone away from the shower of debris and the fire,” said Giri. He also notified the fire officials about several cylinders kept in a room close to the fire.

“We broke open the door and managed to take the cylinders out. If this hadn’t been done on time, all of Kamala Mills would have been destroyed and loss of life would have been colossal,” he said. Both of them suffered minor injuries in the fire, but nothing could deter them from their mission of saving countless lives.

Brave individuals like them are proof that humanity still exists.

H/T: Indiatimes