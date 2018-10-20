The Beauty Of Food Is When You Taste Layers Of Heritage And Culture, Says Chef Asma Khan

Netflix’s show Chef’s Table goes behind-the-scenes of lives and kitchens of the world’s most renowned international chefs. And Kolkata-born renowned chef Asma Khan is one of the upcoming faces in the sixth season of the show.

49-year-old Asma remembers growing up in the Calcutta of the ’80s and waking up to masalas being crushed in the kitchen. “Food was really at the center of our existence. It was the way we socialized, a way to honor the visiting guests. If someone died, we cooked food; if someone was born, we cooked food; someone got married, we cooked food. It was our tradition,” she said.

Today Khan has her own restaurant, Darjeeling Express, in Soho, which opened last year in June. The restaurant has received rave reviews for its rich, multi-textured dishes inspired by Mughlai and Kolkata cuisine.

“I mean, the smiles on those faces, oh God! They are just so proud. Especially my mother because she did this for so many years and never opened a restaurant,” said Khan, recalling the moment when her parents came to her restaurant.

Her professional journey as a chef started when she moved to Cambridge in 1991. But she gives the credit of her success today to her mother who had a catering business in Kolkata in the ’70s and ’80s and taught Khan to internalize the art of “layering”. “We add namak in different stages. Even spices take on a new character as you add it in different stages. When you grow up in a household where someone keeps reminding you of these things, you don’t forget. It’s in my DNA,” said Khan.

She completed her Ph.D. after her marriage and started a private supper club at home, where women—mostly home cooks—hosted elaborate meals for paying customers.

Even though her husband disapproved of her passion to make a career as a chef, he still supported her.

“It’s so important to keep faith in relationships. Despite his disapproval, he could see that I was trying so hard. All I can say is, don’t let your family come between your passion,” she said. He even refused to be interviewed for Chef’s table. “Because this would be the first thing they would have asked him—‘Why did you give the money to her?’ And he would have struggled to answer. I know that he himself doesn’t know why he gave me the money. Sometimes, we shouldn’t over-analyze. I don’t talk to him about it either. I have taken his money and run away with it!”

When it comes to the food she makes, she refuses to dress up her creations. “The beauty is when you taste the layers of heritage and culture, the beauty of the spices all together. My food is authentic because I don’t know any other way to cook it,” she said.

