The Beauty And Tragedy Of Madhubala’s Life To Be Covered In A Biopic, Confirms Her Sister

In over a two-decade film career of hers, actor Madhubala acted in more than 50 films, experienced stardom like nobody, and was dearly loved by many. Her prowess in acting, her smile, her elegance stole and broke hearts of many. A rocky childhood, an adulthood filled with stardom and tragedy, Madhubala lived a roller-coaster life in just 36 years.

Covering the life of Madhubala in a biopic will be her youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan. She has announced that a biopic on the legendary actress will be made, which she said will be produced by her “dear friends”.

“I am going in for a biopic on my sister, which will be produced by my very dear friends, very soon. It’s my humble request to all the well-wishers of Madhubala and whosoever is connected with Bollywood or elsewhere to please not attempt a biopic or anything else based on my sister’s life without my permission,” said Madhur in an official statement, according to The Quint.

She added, “The details will be known to her fans and to all concerned when the right time comes. So, please try to avoid any kind of unpleasant situation.”

Actors and director for the movie are yet to be decided, but the details reportedly will be out by the end of this year.