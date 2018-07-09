The Beauty And Tragedy Of Madhubala’s Life To Be Covered In A Biopic, Confirms Her Sister

In over a two-decade film career of hers, actor Madhubala acted in more than 50 films, experienced stardom like nobody, and was dearly loved by many. Her prowess in acting, her smile, her elegance stole and broke hearts of many. A rocky childhood, an adulthood filled with stardom and tragedy, Madhubala lived a roller-coaster life in just 36 years.
Covering the life of Madhubala in a biopic will be her youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan. She has announced that a biopic on the legendary actress will be made, which she said will be produced by her “dear friends”.
“I am going in for a biopic on my sister, which will be produced by my very dear friends, very soon. It’s my humble request to all the well-wishers of Madhubala and whosoever is connected with Bollywood or elsewhere to please not attempt a biopic or anything else based on my sister’s life without my permission,” said Madhur in an official statement, according to The Quint.
She added, “The details will be known to her fans and to all concerned when the right time comes. So, please try to avoid any kind of unpleasant situation.”
Actors and director for the movie are yet to be decided, but the details reportedly will be out by the end of this year.
The stardom, which did not limit to the lands of India but also traveled to the USA with she being the first Indian actress to feature in American magazine ‘Theatre Arts’, challenging relationship with her father, which was one of the reasons that her relationship with Dilip Kumar had to be called off, Madhubala’s life was quite eventful.
She is popularly known as ‘The Venus of Indian Cinema’ and citing her rocky life, she is also known as ‘The Beauty with Tragedy’. “A number of people from Bollywood and otherwise have approached Bhushan repeatedly over the past few years to acquire the rights to make a film on Madhubala’s life. But she has always been clear that full justice should be done to her sister’s life and that’s why a film should be made in a beautiful manner. She thinks this is the right time to go ahead with it,” a source said.
Madhubala is known for movies like Mughal-e-Azam, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Mr and Mrs 55, and Mahal.
