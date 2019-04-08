The Ashapuri Temple In Nalanda Forbids Women From Entering During Navratras

The Chaitra Navratras began on Saturday, April 6. Celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra, these nine days of fasts are observed to worship the Goddess Shakti and celebrate the seasonal change.

Even though this is a festival celebrating a goddess, women aren’t allowed in a temple dedicated to the Goddess Durga during these nine days. The temple popularly known as the Ashapuri Temple is situated in Ghosrawan Village of Nalanda. The temple has roots in Vajrayan Buddhism and Tantrik rites and rituals have been practised there since it was built in the Pala Age.

During the Navratras, the ‘Garbha Griha’ or the sanctum sanctorum and the entire temple grounds are forbidden to women during the Shakti Puja and women are only allowed back inside after the Navami Puja rituals have been completed. The head priest of the temple, Purendra Upadhyay, says, “It’s an age-old tradition and people here have been following it over the generations. Worship by women is prohibited during Navaratra. It is believed that during the 9th Century Vajrayan Buddhists used to do Tantra Saadhna here. This tradition has continued and these Tantrik rituals may not suit women.”

