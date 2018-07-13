The Arrest Of Malankara Orthodox Church’s Priests Has Brought Relief To The Rape Victim

The arrest of the Kerala priests of Malankara Orthodox Church on Thursday has brought relief to the couple from Thiruvalla who had accused them of raping the wife. The husband had filed a complaint that his wife was blackmailed and sexually abused by five priests of the church.

Following the complaint, DGP directed the case to the Crime Branch for investigation. On Thursday, the second accused in the case, Fr Job Mathew, was taken into custody by the Crime Records Bureau Kollam. While it is not confirmed that the 40-year-old priest, a native of Kollam, surrendered or was apprehended, the husband told The News Minute that he is happy that the priest was arrested.

“I think the investigation is making headway and is going in the proper channel, which might have forced the priest to surrender,” he said. He had been under huge pressure to lead the fight against the Church.

“I didn’t want to be caught up in such a situation; but now that I am, I would stop only after justice is ensured,” he continued. He added that his wife is also much relieved now, “as she has survived a big tragedy.”

“I hope she won’t be subjected to any kind of abuse anymore. I hope they won’t use her confession secret to abuse her or blackmail her again. They had threatened to inform me, which will destroy our family. Now, it has all come to an end,” he added.

Although she is relieved, she is not yet in a state to meet people and talk to them. “I have met her a couple of times (at her parents’ house). However, she is not in the state of mind to come out of the house or to meet people,” he said.

He added that he is not against the Church, but is only against the accused priests. However, people around him have told him that his fight against them is wrong. “While some say that the world won’t turn good with my determination, others say that I have disgraced the family’s name and that I have not thought of my daughter. Some are anxious how I would be able to live when the accused priests are out after punishment,” he said, quickly adding, “But I am determined.”

When asked if he has been receiving any threats, he said, “It’s not like the old times, right? People who want to kill you won’t just threaten you; they would instead kill you and leave. Some might even try to trap you in a drug or sexual abuse.”

The case of molestation and rape by priests came to light in June after the audio clip of the survivor’s husband explaining the sexual abuse faced by his wife surfaced on social media. It then slowly revealed that the Thiruvalla man had reported the incident to the church way back in May this year. However, the church had not reported it to the police. The police was then forced to take up the case after it came under tremendous pressure.

Of the accused priests, one of them, 40-year-old Fr Job Mathew, had been blackmailing the survivor, using her confession secret in 2009 and the other three Fr Abraham Varghese, Fr Jaise K George, and Fr Job Mathew were booked on charges of rape and molestation. While the survivor’s husband has accused five priests, sources in the department say that the survivor has named only four priests.

Job Mathew’s bail application was rejected by the court. Justice Rajavijayaraghavan had said, “The second accused is a vicar of a nearby church and the survivor is alleged to have divulged her relationship, and threats from the first accused (Soni Varghese) during confession. She alleges that she was summoned by the accused and she was threatened that the contents of the confession would be revealed to her husband. Under the said threat sexual favours were sought from her.”

