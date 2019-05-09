The Alwar Gang-Rape Is The Latest Chapter In The Long History Of Violence Against Dalit Women In Rajasthan

At 22, Arvind Kumar (name changed) hasn’t seen much of the world outside his village. But lately, he squirms uneasily, taking in the sight of the large number of people assembled at their modest house in Rajasthan’s Alwar district – policemen, politicians, and journalists eager to know his story.

There are words of sympathy, along with the assurances of politicians that the men who gang-raped his 18-year-old wife in front of him will be punished.

Listening to them, Kumar can’t help but wonder where these people were when he and his family pleaded and begged the police to take action, but were only asked to wait till the elections got over.

The incident, which has translated into front-page headlines of most newspapers, has already become known as the Alwar gang-rape case, with politicians, civil society, and the public expressing outrage over the gruesome incident.

“My wife is currently completing her school education. On April 26, we were passing the bypass near our village on a motorcycle, when five men on two bikes stopped us. They started beating us and took her behind dunes of sand,” Arvind tells IWB.

What happened for the next three hours is something that has deeply traumatised Arvind and his wife Laxmi (name changed), an event that has made even top police officials of Rajasthan, hardened with seeing many gruesome incidents, shudder.

“They raped her, even as one of them held me. Later, they made a video of both of us and also took Rs. 2,000 that we had with us,” says Arvind.

After the heinous incident which has cast a shadow of unspeakable trauma over the young couple, what has further shattered the family is the accused making the video viral after the police allegedly showed laxity in arresting them.

“Hamara izzat khatam ho gaya (Our honour is finished),” says Arvind, adding that he pleaded with the police to catch the accused before they circulated the video.

“One day earlier this month, I came to know from fellow villagers that two of the accused were eating in a nearby place. The police asked us to wait till the elections on May 6 and they said they didn’t have enough personnel. The accused threatened us on phone and even as we were at the SP’s office, they called us. We told the police but they didn’t take any action,” he said, still recovering from the injuries, both mental and physical.

With a blank expression on his face, Arvind expresses his anger at the system, unable to comprehend why the police didn’t arrest the men before they made the video viral on social media.

As one sifts through the details of the case, a sense of déjà vu prevails and along with the helplessness of the family, their place at the lowest rung of the caste hierarchy sticks out as a grim reminder of how Dalit women in Rajasthan have been easy targets for sexual violence.

Now, going beyond what has been reported in mainstream media, let us try to understand how the caste in which she is born can increase the vulnerability of a woman when it comes to sexual harassment.

On May 2018, two men were booked for kidnapping and raping a minor Dalit girl in Nagaur district. The police found the victim near a railway station where the accused left her.

Before this, in April 2018, a 30-year-old married Dalit woman was allegedly raped by a fellow villager in Tonk district. Her ordeal didn’t end there as just a few days later, she was allegedly murdered on the behest of the same man who had raped her, with the assistance of his family.

“In most of the cases we see that the culprit gets a feeling that just because a woman is Dalit and from a lower caste, she is an easy target who can be assaulted without any fear of repercussions. Mostly accused from upper castes feel that Dalits won’t have much influence because of their poor financial condition,” says Satish Kumar, director, Centre for Dalit Rights (CDR).

In many of these cases, the CDR has sent fact-finding teams who discovered that the accused often threatened and intimidated the victims by exercising their influence with the police, local politicians and community leaders.

What is even more worrying is the consistent pattern of the violence, right from the rape of Dalit woman Bhanwari Devi in 1992 when she stopped a child marriage to the latest incident.

In the first three months of last year, Rajasthan saw a 27.63% increase in crimes against people from the scheduled caste community, including rise in serious offenses such as murder and rape.

According to data from the crime branch of the Rajasthan police, 102 cases of rape were registered from January to March 2018, an increase from the figures in 2017, when the cases of rape in these three months were 62.

Back in 2017, just before Ambedkar Jayanti, two Dalit sisters committed suicide in Sikar district by jumping in front of a train, after being allegedly raped by upper caste men.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2016, which is the latest published government figure about crime in India, when it comes to crimes and atrocities against the scheduled caste, Rajasthan is third in the country.

The police laxity also hints towards a similar bias against Dalit victims of sexual violence, as in most of these cases, police delay can end up weakening the case.

“We demand that departmental action be initiated against all the erring police officials. The SC/ST Act also has provisions for providing protection to the family of the victim. Unless the bureaucracy and administration changes, the lower strata of the police won’t act,” said Kumar.