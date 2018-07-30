The All-Women Obavva Squad In Karnataka Is Successfully Creating Safe Spaces For Women

Onake Obavva was the brave woman who fought the forces of Hyder Ali single-handedly with a pestle. It’s after her name that a squad of women police constables (WPCs) named Obavva pade has been formed in Chitradurga in Karnataka.

After their training, these women have been deployed and are raising awareness as well as enforcing law and order, said Shrinath Joshi, the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Chitradurga. Made up of 45 WPCs under 40, the team is led by 4 Assistant Sub Inspectors of Police (ASI). Of these two Obavva squads are posted in Chitradurga, and one in Holalkere, Challakere, and Hiriyur.

The Obavva squads are working with schools, gram panchayats and ASHA Workers where they are teaching women basic self-defence, offences under the Indian Penal Code, providing them with info about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, cybercrimes, and mobile offences.

But it was in Bengaluru Metropolitan Bus Station where they had the most success. While earlier louts, pickpockets used to frequent this place, now, thanks to the Obavva Squad, it is free of them. Even the foot-over bridge, where sex workers’ presence would lead to other women facing harassment, is now free of such activities.

