The All-Women Navy Crew Leading The INSV Tarini Has Docked At Its Last Port Cape Town

The all-women Indian crew leading the Indian Navy Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini is on their historic attempt of circumnavigating the globe and has now reached their final port – Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday.

After sailing through Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic oceans, the 21,600 nautical miles journey around the world in eight months is nearing its end. INSV Tarini is likely to depart Cape Town on March 14 and return to Goa in April, on completion of the voyage.

The journey began on September 10 from Goa after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged-off INSV Tarini. The crew is led by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi and includes Lieutenant Commander Pratibha Jamwal, Lieutenant Commander Swathi P., Lieutenant Aishwarya Boddapati, Lieutenant Vijaya Devi and Lieutenant Payal Gupta. These women are part of Indian Navy’s prized vessel – INSV Mhadei.

During their journey, the crew was supposed to make four stops in different countries – Fremantle in Australia, Lyttleton in New Zealand, Port Stanley in the Falklands, and Cape Town in South Africa. The crew has successfully docked at its last port Cape Town, South Africa, and is now looking forward to interacting extensively with the local populace, especially children, during the port halt to promote ocean sailing and the spirit of adventure.

H/T: Hindustan Times