The All-Female Crew Of INSV Tarini Spills Details Of The 254 Days Spent On The Water

Six women came on board to embark on a historic journey last year on 10th of September and returned successfully on May 21, 2018, after completing a 254-day circumnavigation of the globe that they began from Goa. The first all-women Indian crew of INSV Tarini is an inspiration in every way.

The inspirational crew of Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi (skipper), Lt Cdr Pratibha Jamwal, Lt Cdr P. Swathi, Lt Aishwarya Boddapati, Lt S. Vijaya Devi, and Lt Payal Gupta successfully covered a journey of 22,000 nautical miles.

The crew spoke about its journey, the learnings, the turbulences, recently in an interview. While the journey on the sea was amazing, the crew feels incredible to be back. Lt. Cdr. Pratibha Jamwal told The Indian Express, “To come back to the motherland. To touch the land after being in such an unstable environment and surface for so long. It feels great to step on the stable land.“

The crew shared that they were constantly in touch with their team back in India. They “would communicate through a satellite communication system we had on board.” They kept updating them about the weather and the data.

Their daily routine “was divided into watch system.“ Lt. S. Vijaya Devi shared, “We had a roster of four hours per person per day. We are six, so we had two-hours watch. So in short we were 24*7 on the watch. So the other four would have their jobs. Some of them would cook and even the cooking was done on the roster and the others prepared themselves for the watch. That’s how we spent our day.“

Speaking of the experience of meeting children from local schools at ports during halts, Lt. Cdr. P. Swathi said, “We got to know the essence of this voyage and having its influence all across the globe with the various interactions we had at the ports where we went. It sent a very strong message across about what is this circumnavigation and how gruelling this task is. And at the same time, we also got to know what influence it had on us.“

One of the main aims of the circumnavigation was to collect data to help the Navy in further expeditions. “The data which we received was helping the Navy and the Met Department so that they could know more about the South Pacific Ocean and oceans where there are no shipping lines. Most people don’t venture in such places. Since we had gone for the third time, it helped the Navy to get more information about the weather pattern of that place. As we moved away from the coast, the marine pollution was much lesser. Marine pollution was mostly closer to the coast,“ said Lt. Payal Gupta.

The long journey was full of physical and mental challenges. Sharing more on this, Lt. Cdr. Vartika Joshi said, “The upper body is always active because you have to adjust the sails, sometimes when the wind picks up immediately you have to bring down the sails. It was a 10-meter walk from one end to the boat to the other which is your working space. At the same time, the lower body is not working at all. After we come back on land, the upper body is building up the muscles, the lower body is just gaining fat.“

She added, “When we joined the Navy, we were prepared mentally to take on challenges as and when they come. We didn’t have much problem as far as the mental preparation was concerned. But definitely, it was a long voyage, long journey away from home and just the six of us on a very, very small boat. So three years we were trained for it so that we leave no stones unturned.“

Before setting on the long voyage, the girls were trained rigorously for three years. Pratibha shared the details from the training days as she recalled, “We used to work on the boat, repair things, he taught us each and everything about the boat. Tarini is the replica of Mhadei. We sailed extensively on that boat and before setting sail for circumnavigation, we had already covered distance more than that of the circumference of Earth, that is more than 22,000 nautical miles.“

The first all-women crew, the successful journey, and a powerful team, the INSV crew has set a whole new example about women’s strength and bonding. Speaking on the same, Lt. Cdr. Aishwarya said, “Our entire journey is a living example of breaking all stereotypes. You see us standing here together, that itself says that we get along very well and in close quarters, even better. And when you’re together with each other for 24 hours a day, you don’t have any option than get along well with each other. Of course, there were misunderstandings and difference of opinions but we got through every obstacle as a team. My message across is don’t limit yourself to stereotypes. Nothing is impossible. We made it possible and I think anyone can do it.“

