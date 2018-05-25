The Age Of #MeToo Is Upon Us: Harvey Weinstein Arrested For Rape Charges

The feeling of living in a world that is charged and driven by #MeToo has finally started to sink in. Just a day after reports of Morgan Freeman’s sexual misconduct towards women started doing rounds, Harvey Weinstein has been finally arrested for rape charges.

As per a report by CNN, Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to the New York police on Friday morning. He was arrested on charges of raping a woman and forcing another to perform oral sex on him.

Weinstein would be charged by the Manhattan prosecutors with first- and third-degree rape in one case and a first-degree sex act in another. Weinstein entered the New York police precinct office thronged by a flurry of reporters and photographers, in a paradoxical reminder of his red carpet days.

Weinstein’s bond is expected to be set at a whopping $2 million and he is under investigation for alleged sex crimes in Los Angeles and London. The charges are an outcome of accusations that a plethora of women made against Weinstein, thus catalysing the global #MeToo movement.

One of the first women to publicly accuse Weinstein of sexual assault, actress Rose McGowan said, “I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law. Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice.”

“We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors. May this give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths,” added Rose in a statement that she gave to The Hollywood Reporter.

NY Times investigative reporter, Jodi Kantor on Thursday shared some of his threats in a tweet as she declared “not anymore.” Here is her tweet: