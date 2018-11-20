The Aftermath Of Chinmayi Sripaada’s #MeToo Moment Makes Us Dwell At The Economics Of This Movement

Weeks after she came out with her #MeToo story and supported others for their #MeToo stories, singer Chinmayi Sripaada has spoken up yet again, this time against the entire dubbing union of the Tamil film industry.

In a series of tweets recently, Chinmayi alleged that she was terminated from the dubbing union for supporting women who named actor Radha Ravi in their #MeToo stories. She had expressed her apprehensions regarding her dubbing career last month as well, hence Ravi heads the dubbing union.

Here is what she wrote after getting axed from the dubbing union:

Chinmayi Sripaada on Twitter Sooo given to understand that I have been terminated from the dubbing union. Which means I can longer dub in Tamil films henceforth. The reason stated is that I haven’t paid ‘subscription fees’ for 2 years though this hasn’t stopped them from taking 10% off my dubbing income

Chinmayi Sripaada on Twitter I expected the first axe to go down from the dubbing union. I dont know yet if I’ll be given my membership back. Just a decision that’s been taken without informing me that my membership is terminated. I am still on the much publicised concert tour in the US.

Like Chinmayi has expressed, this indeed comes as a big setback to her career. In another #MeToo story that The Indian Express shared recently, the outcome appeared to be equally tolling on the survivor.

Anjuli Pandit, a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder, shared in the column how raising complaints against Rakesh Sarna, the then CEO and MD of the organisation, of sexual misconduct and harassment, cost her a coveted job at Taj Hotels.

These are but just a couple of stories from a much bigger hoard of them which end with a similar predicament which force us to dig deeper.

As the #MeToo wave swept over the country, the country was gradually divided into factions. While many supported the movements and the survivors as they bravely came out with their stories, there were those who constantly questioned their intent and testimonies.

They were asked questions like, “What took you so long? Why didn’t you raise it then itself? Why didn’t file a case?” Well, the dynamics here are way more complicated then most of us have fathomed them to be.

All thanks to patriarchy, while men over time have been emboldened to be as reckless as they please, women have been wired differently. The women have always been warned against the repercussions because truth be told, there do lie some grave ones.

While many of us constantly question women and their motives, behind not lodging a complaint or not doing it at the right time, we don’t realise that most of these women, when they faced assault, were in a situation where they were pitched against a powerful assaulter who tried taking advantage of them because he felt potent enough to do so.

We have to understand that there were complicated power dynamics in play, there was a lot at stake for these women, and they were fighting in a pond where they were the smaller fish and were at the risk of losing it all.

We also have to trace how #MeToo has backfired for so many, with women being ostracized in organisations instead of the employers finding a fix for the solution. As per a report by WeForum.org, “The number of male managers who are uncomfortable mentoring women has tripled since the #MeToo movement first started back in October 2017.”

As evident as it gets, there certainly are big loopholes when we talk about the practicality and the economic after-effects of #MeToo India. There are women who have lost a lot with their careers being absolutely annihilated. The movement would certainly fizzle away if these barriers are not addressed and fixed soon.