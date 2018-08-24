The 2nd Edition Of DCAW Will Pay Homage To The Ruling Feminine Energy In Contemporary Art Scene Of India

A feeling of immense joy elevates my spirit each time I trace a resolute feminine spirit pervading it all when it comes to the contemporary art scene in India. In a recognition of the very same fact, the second edition of the Delhi Contemporary Art Week will showcase female gallerists from seven galleries across the capital. BluePrint12, Gallery Espace, Exhibit320, Latitude 28, Nature Morte, Shrine Empire and Vadehra Art Gallery are the galleries that will become a part of the DCAW.

“It does seem like the Indian art scene is dominated by women, be it in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru or Kolkata. They bring a greater sensitivity perhaps, in the way things are done. But beyond that, it really shouldn’t matter,” said Vadehra of Vadehra Art Gallery in an interaction with Vogue.

Bhavna Kakar of Latitude 28 resonates the same belief as Vadehra. She believes that more than just women getting together, the art week is also about a synergy between like-minded people, who have consistently promoted and admired contemporary art.

The concept of a special capsule dedicated to contemporary art was first witnessed in Mumbai. Over the time, the gallerists in Delhi have recognised the need for a similar initiative in the capital as well. A need was felt to bring together art enthusiasts and collectors with an eye for avant-garde contemporary art while turning exhibitions into more inclusive and less intimidating spaces.

Anahita Taneja of Shrine Empire explains, “We felt that Delhi, unlike Mumbai, didn’t have the luxury of an entire street lined with galleries. But there was a need to exhibit the best of contemporary art under one roof, and that’s how the idea of the DCAW came about last year.”

This year the second edition of DCAW will be showcasing the pioneers who have dared to venture into innovative artistic procedures and are excelling in it. “An important component of the week is not only to educate people about contemporary art but also to create a market for it. Without that, the art world can’t move forward,” says Renu Modi, the founder of the Gallery Espace.

The second edition of the Delhi Contemporary Art Week will be held at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, starting August 27 and will last for four days.

H/T: Vogue