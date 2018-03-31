Thanks To This Doctor, Now There Is A ‘Third Gender’ Option In Online Income Tax Filing

In India which has approximately five lakh transexuals, they still have to fight the constant battle for their rights. From getting their right to vote in 1994 to the incorporation of the ‘third gender’ or ‘others’ option on their voter ID-cards, they always had to endure the wrongs.

This time it was one transgender individual, Dr. Sameera Mahamud Jahagirdar, living in Puducherry, successfully battled the Income Tax Department and got the third gender option included on its official portal. So, now every transgender person can proudly display their identity while filing income tax returns online.

Sameera works as a consultant in critical care medicine at Mahatma Gandhi medical college and research institute in Puducherry. It was while she was changing her official identity from male to transsexual that she realised that she could not link her PAN with Aadhaars, hence, the gender in Aadhaar mentioned ‘transgender’ but in PAN, it was male. She also realised that the online income tax return filing did not have ‘transgender’ as an option.

Sameera refused to be labelled as a male or female and thus began her long battle. After her petitions did nothing, she decided to approach the principal commissioner of income tax (Puducherry), Jahanzeb Akhtar, who made sure that the matter reached the system’s Directorate.

A positive step towards a gender-stigma free society? I think it is!

H/T: The Better India