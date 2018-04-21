Thanks To These Popular Cover Girls, Red Is Now Officially The Party Colour Of This Season

The iconic Red-Siren look is back, gaaaaiz, and tbh, as an Arian, I am so excited!

The most popular colour for Spring’17, Red, is somehow ruling the charts of summer/spring’18, as well. And nope, I ain’t talking about a hint of scarlet in your clothes but a full-blown head-to-toe look in this bold hue.

Don’t believe me? Check out the covers and inside images of some of the top fashion mags from around the globe, and spot their main girls radiating the crimson glow.

From Vogue India to Vogue Arabia, everyone is painting their respective towns red! What are we waiting for, huh?

Are you fond of red, too? Tell me in the comment section which shade of red is your fave – cherry red, wine, rusty, scarlet or crimson!