Thanks To These Popular Cover Girls, Red Is Now Officially The Party Colour Of This Season
- IWB Post
- April 21, 2018
The iconic Red-Siren look is back, gaaaaiz, and tbh, as an Arian, I am so excited!
The most popular colour for Spring’17, Red, is somehow ruling the charts of summer/spring’18, as well. And nope, I ain’t talking about a hint of scarlet in your clothes but a full-blown head-to-toe look in this bold hue.
Don’t believe me? Check out the covers and inside images of some of the top fashion mags from around the globe, and spot their main girls radiating the crimson glow.
From Vogue India to Vogue Arabia, everyone is painting their respective towns red! What are we waiting for, huh?
Check out the absolutely stunning @nehadhupia grace our #spring2018 cover! #bollywoodfilmfamecanada Our exclusive chat was all about about #nehadhupia has sustained longevity in the industry and her knack for chat and more! Makeup @sonicsmakeup Hair @yountentsomo Photo @arjun.mark #roadies #tumharisulu #bollywoodactor Thanks @think_ink_communications for setting this up! Also, in this issue, exclusive chats with @kartikaaryan , @rakulpreet , @norafatehi … all of which will be released online this weekend – interviews by #ArminS Chats also with #ranimukerji , and the #baaghis , @tigerjackieshroff and @dishapatani , by @pratishthamalhotra
Thank you @feminaindia … I love being your girl and your #covergirl 😉💥 …. this would nt have been possible without my fabulous team …. wearing @naeemkhannyc @shopeurumme shot by @errikosandreouphoto HMU @eltonjfernandez @inega.in creative director @meeteshtaneja Styled by @akshitas11 Assisted by @zalak94 @namrata_h @think_ink_communications ☄️💥🔥
Shades of red 🍎… #coverfeature for @feminaindia … styled by @akshitas11 in @sameermadan_official @oceedeeshoes @431_88 @swarovski muah @eltonjfernandez shot by @errikosandreouphoto designed by @meeteshtaneja … 🔥💥☄️
“While sexism still exists, there are also so many women who are the driving force in different industries, right from Bollywood to sports and the corporate world.” Get to know our April cover girl @athiyashetty better. Grab a copy now! ✨ Photograph: @taras84; styling: @zunailimalik; hair: @florianhurelmakeupandhair; makeup: @rosbelmonte #CosmoIndia #CosmoIndiaApril #OnlyInCosmo #AthiyaShetty
Spring awakening 💐Audrey Marnay stars on our limited-edition cover of the April issue, available now at key independent retailers (Photographed by @erikmadiganheck and styled by @leithclark. Audrey wears @alexandermcqueen dress, belt and necklace, and @sophiawebster ring. Hair by @sebastienbascle @callisteagency, make-up by @andrewgallimakeup @clmhairandmakeup for @narsissist.) #aprilissue #harpersbazaar
“My story was somewhat traumatic. It’s exhausting to look back on something that was a difficult time for myself and my family.” Model, @gurlstalk founder, and our April cover star @adwoaaboah reveals all in an honest interview with @mariagraziachiuri, exclusively for #VogueArabia. Read the full interview and see the shoot in the April issue. #VogueArabia. Cover 1 of 2. #AdwoaAboah is wearing @alexandermcqueen Photography @cassblackbird Fashion director @katieellentrotter Makeup @hannah_murray1 قصّتي كانت مؤلمة بعض الشيء. من المضن أن نتذكّر وقتاً كان عصيباً بالنسبة لي ولعائلتي” العارضة، ومؤسسة @gurlstalk، ونجمة غلاف عدد شهر أبريل #أدوا_أبواه, تكشف خباياها في مقابلة صريحة مع ماريا غراتسيا كيوريا @mariagraziachiuri، حصريّاً على #ڤوغ_العربية. اقرؤوا المقابلة الكاملة واطّلعوا على جلسة التصوير المصاحبة لها داخل عدد شهر أبريل. تصوير كاس بيرد @cassblackbird إدارة الأزياء كاتي تروتر @katieellentrotter المكياج هانا موري @hannah_murray1
Are you fond of red, too? Tell me in the comment section which shade of red is your fave – cherry red, wine, rusty, scarlet or crimson!
