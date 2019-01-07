Thanks To Social Activist Prashant Kanojia, Pune Police Booked Three People For Using A Child For Begging

When we are at the traffic signal waiting for the red light to turn green, we are approached by men and women begging for money on the streets. And many times these individuals are accompanied by a small child which shakes our resolve to not give them money. But were you aware that often the child they carry is not even theirs and they just use them, as begging with children evidently gets them more money?

So, when an individual saw a woman with a child, suckling on a milk bottle, in the streets of Koregaon Park in Pune, they asked the child’s name out of sheer curiosity but instead of answering the woman ran away. Suspicious of her behavior, the individual sent an alert to their contacts in Pune which also included Prashant Kanojia, a social activist, who put up a status on Facebook, with a picture of the woman with the child.

“Forwarded-Saw this lady with a kid, begging for money in Koregaon Park Pune lane 6. Upon asking the name of the kid, she ran away. If anyone recognizes the kid, it might help. Hence posting the pic here,” he wrote. The post was shared over 1500 times and ended up attracting the attention of Sub Inspector Mohini Dongare who started an inquiry about the lady.

“The picture was being shared on social media. It was during this time that I was told that the girl was seen in Khadki bazaar area. So, I went there with my team and inquired. We detained her and got her to the police station. When we asked her about the child, she claimed that it belonged to her brother,” she said.



The child had been given to the woman’s relative to use for begging as “begging with children usually yields richer dividends.” Following this revelation, both the parents and the woman were booked under the Prevention of Begging Act by the police.



“I did not expect that the post I wrote on Facebook would be shared so much and lead to a conclusion like this,” Kanojia said. “That made me realise the power of social media. Through our new initiative, we have formed a WhatsApp group on which pictures of such children will be shared. They will then be shared on other social media platforms. We will also be informing the cops about the posts we receive. Through all of this, we feel that the chances of tracing the kids or their parents will be high.”



H/T: The Better India