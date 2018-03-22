Thanks To Shivranjani Rajye, Women’s Polo In India Is Headed For A Better Future

The Jodhpur International Ladies Polo Cup is already gearing up for its second tournament this year. Before you ask, yes it is an all-women polo match, a dream that Shivranjani Rajye, hotelier and erstwhile princess of Jodhpur had had for long. And it came true when she met Russian polo player Raya Sidorenko, with whose help she made her dream a reality.

She grew up in a family of polo players, like her father Gaj Singh who is still a fixture at many polo matches in India. Even Shivraj Singh, her brother, played at Eton until an accident ended his career. But that does not stop him from being a champion of the game, as he trains horses and is the mentor of amateurs like his daughter, Vaara (6).

But eventually, she realised that the future of women’s polo in India looked rather bleak. “I think the male fraternity took over this bit of the world. But internationally, women’s polo is doing so well; it’s a systemised sport with tournaments,” she said. In India, the privileged game of polo doesn’t have many players, and even of the 100-odd professional players, only 10 percent are women.

So when she met Sidorenko, she discussed the state of women’s polo in India. And two people passionate for a single reason, to make women’s polo a legitimised sport within the country, joined hands. They formed the Jodhpur International Ladies Polo Cup which has several polo players, of which some are top-line professionals with world rankings and some are amateurs but steadily improving.

Seeing that the both of them have no plans of stopping, this mission of theirs has only one direction to go in – towards success.

H/T: Vogue