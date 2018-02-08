Thanks To Pervin Varma, Members Of This Old Age Home Have Found The Sound Of Their Music

“Old age- it makes us invisible to the world”- I remember my friend’s grandma saying that to me when we visited her in an old age home. Her eyes haunt me till date. There was this helpless loneliness, this loss of hope in her eyes- a sad similarity among many others like her living in old age homes. But in one old age home in Bangalore, there are eyes sparkling with life once again!

“I grew up singing in choirs and bands, whether it was school, in church, or anywhere else. And it brought me the greatest joy. Music gives this sense of creating something in harmony as it brings different people, religions, opinions together- celebrating diversity. And these elderly people, living old age homes, need exactly that- a meaningful purpose in life,” says Pervin Varma, the founder of The Choir Of The Loaves And Fishes in an old age home in Bangalore.

A member of many platforms like Citizens of Peace, Peace Talks and CRY (Child Rights and You), 52-year-old Pervin Verma has given the senior citizens living in the Holy Spirit Home the hope to go on and choose to love life through their music. You must have read heart-wrenching stories of elders living in old age homes, so today I’ll tell you a happy tale, where they get to live their happily-ever-after. Excerpts of my chat with Pervin:

Pervin, before I ask you anything else, why don’t you tell me the reason for picking Holy Spirit Home for your choir?

My uncle and aunt were both in the home and for a while, I wanted to do something for them. I knew that both of them are very passionate towards singing and I always aimed to do something with my own inclination towards the same.

Also, when I talked to them or anyone else there, they always said things like “We don’t have any dreams, we are too old have any.” And such words triggered me, I mean who said that dreams are dependent on age? Dreams just need that spark, that fiery determination to be realized.

I agree with you but how did you make them realize their potential?

So, I shared my dream with them that I want to form a choir with all of them and sing for people. While initially, they were doubting their abilities, they agreed to try and so, when in 2012 I quit full-time work, I started a weekly music session there. But I soon realized that coming for a weekly session won’t give them the reason to awaken their souls, and so, I made them practice for performances, which gave them a goal to work for.

Good plan, ha! So, do you remember your choir’s very first performance?

Yep! At Christmas eve that year. While every year my family and I used to perform for them, that year they performed for their families, who were invited to the carol service to be part of the audience. And me and my friend Regina Thomas, who also worked with me in CRY, made sure that every one of them participated in some way. Duets, solo or musical performances, whatever way they choose to present their dormant talents.

Pervin Varma and Regina Thomas

Well, sounds like everyone worked really hard. So, how did the performance go?

Oh, just awesome. People came up to them and said things like “I have attended many carol services till date but this has been the most beautiful and meaningful one.” And it gave me the idea that a once-a-year performance won’t do, they need more. So, that’s how we now have two regular concerts in a year and the choir has till now performed in a conference, at another senior citizens’ facility, and in a church.

Independence Day performance.

Amazing! I can’t really imagine the monumental change that they must have gone through, thanks to your efforts.

As they were working towards something, they were so motivated! Even the ones who were not feeling well mustered this energy to perform. Most of them have the sickness of what they denote as purposeless life, the choir gives them a reason to fight this. Some of them were singing for the first time, that too in solo performances, and were being appreciated for it. Can you imagine the confidence boost they got?

You remind of my favorite teacher in school. So, is that what you are, the teacher and they are your students?

Haha, nah! It’s more like I am creating for them an environment where they do what they love. There are no rules, in fact, they choose their songs, I bring my own list and then we decide. And as for the strength in numbers, we have lost as far as 17 members over the last 5 years. I know it is how life works, but it pains me to not have them among us today.

Is there someone you particularly miss?

Oh, there was Ammachy, 96 years old and a true diva! When she first came to us she would sit through every session without saying or singing a word and mostly glaring at us! She never missed a concert, sitting in the back row. But not singing! At a dance movement therapy session, we gave her a pair of shakers and a percussionist was born!

Ammachy, who passed away in 2016.

For the next performance, she pointed to a chair in the front row and that became her permanent place from where she faithfully accompanied the choir on her bright yellow shakers throughout the concert.

I can see the profound change you were talking about. Is there a performance you’ll call your choir’s best one till date?

Every single one of them has been amazing! And every performance holds a certain uniqueness and what is same is the positive energy they always possess. I remember Mr. George who was critically ill during one of the performances and still, he came to take part. To see these people beating the odds of life, oh how can I point anyone performance to be the best.

They truly are beating the odds. On that note, is there anything that you learned from them?

While they may consider themselves as invisible to the world, their view of everything around them is so beautiful. They have this wonderful appreciation of the smallest things in life, like the flowers, the sunlight and you realize that you’ve been taking all that for granted in the race for attaining bigger things in life.

Pearls of wisdom, ha? Well, they are a pro at giving that, but what about defying some age-norms?

Oh, well I don’t believe that age has anything to do with your raw enthusiasm for life but they do catch on to the latest songs surprisingly quick. That’s saying something, to the people who dare to call them dull and slow.



Rightly said. So, earlier you mentioned that their families attend their performances too?

Oh, yes! Sometimes they are present during the rehearsals too. I remember one guy living in Dubai who specially came back to attend his mother’s performance. The ones living in Bangalore itself, mostly attend the rehearsals as well.

It’s not that every child considers their elders as a burden, many times the old people register into the old homes of their own will and sometimes they are admitted because their son, daughter has a tiring 20-22 hour demanding jobs. They want their elders to be taken care of, which they are unable to due to lack of time.

While their families are part of their life in some ways, how is yours helping you in your work?

The funds on which this choir runs comes from my family. The books, chairs, equipment, decorations, everything is done by the contributions of my husband, my family, my friends, who come together to make this happen. They even sing during the sessions sometimes! Talents and resources- what more can I ask from them.

Pervin, as you already know our society tends to turn a blind eye when it comes to the old. What is it that you want to tell this society?

You are losing out on such a rich treasure of wisdom that comes from the years they have lived. Being 20-30 and thinking that you’ve got the hang of life? That experience comes from going through years of facing challenges and yet finding ways to cope, to thrive, to survive. They are the windows to our history, and when you let that go you lose the true sense of where you come from.