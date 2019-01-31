Thanks To A Mass Wedding In Jharkhand, Over 200 Women Finally Got The Respect They Had Been Fighting For Years

In the tribal communities of Jharkhand, thousands of couples have to stay in live-in relationships because of a tradition that says that when someone gets married, the couple has to throw a feast for the entire village- something which the daily-wage earners can’t afford. So, when NIMITTA, a social organization in Jharkhand, decided to organize a mass-marriage, these live-in couples finally had a chance of marrying their partners.

Like Sahodari Munda of Gumla district, who had been living-in with Ramlal Munda for almost 30 years, is finally his wife. “I am so relieved to be finally called the ‘wife’ and not a ‘Dhukni’. Now, my status in the society will increase, and my son will have official claims on the ancestral property of my husband,” she said. Jeeteshwar Munda, her son, who also has a five-month-old daughter also got to marry his partner, Aruna Munda.

‘Dhukni’ or ‘Dhukua’ means “to enter or get in”, thus a ‘Dhukni woman’ means a woman who has ‘entered’ the house of a man and without marriage, she lives with him- a relationship which is referred to as a ‘Dhuku marriage’.

“The villagers do not allow us to get married till we throw a feast for the entire village. Since many of us are daily wage earners and cannot afford to spend such kind of money, we never get married,” said Pratima Kumari of Charkatangar village, Gumla, who also got married at the mass wedding.

“These villagers earn about Rs 200-250 a day, which is not on a regular basis. In such a situation, they cannot afford to throw a party for the entire village. The villagers, however, do not allow their wedding to be solemnized until they are served food and drinks on the occasion. Thus, thousands of couples never get married,” said Nikita Sinha, Founder, NIMITTA. “We have come across many such cases where the entire village is living as ‘Dhukua’ because none of them could afford a decent wedding.”

The women in such live-in relationships never get the respect they deserve – a fate that the children born out this relationship share. Around 200 live-in couples in Jharkhand are married today, thanks to NIMITTA. “We get them married in a ceremony as well as get their marriages registered so that in future, they do not face any problems,” Sinha said.

“The term ‘Dhukni’ itself is derogatory. It makes one feel that the woman has forcibly gotten into the house of the man. These women are never given the rights of a wife; they cannot apply sindoor, nor do they get a part in the husband’s ancestral property, if he dies,” Sinha added.

“Getting a child’s ears and nose pierced is a tradition in our society, but children born out of Dhuku marriages are not allowed to go through the process. As the result, they are never socially recognized in the community,” said Brsamuni Devi.

Another major issue is child trafficking. When these children are trafficked and even if they are rescued, it becomes a tough task for the police to reunite them with their parents.

“Most of these children do not have any proof of identity. They are not mentioned in the ration card of their family nor do they have an Aadhaar card. In such a situation, repatriating them with the family becomes a challenge as their address or names of parents cannot be found,” said Aradhana Singh, a retired police officer.

“After getting married, the first thing I did was to get my daughter’s ears and nose pierced. I am so relieved now because she will not be treated differently in society. Also, we will now be adding her name in the ration card,” said Dayamani Khess, one of the villagers.

But helping these women hasn’t been easy for the organization as they face opposition from the villagers who want them to throw a feast for each marriage. “If they become too aggressive, we move out of that area,” Sinha shared. “We choose villages where locals can be counseled to agree for the weddings. Some Village Pradhans are very supportive, and they permit us to get the couples married without much hassle.”

H/T: The Better India