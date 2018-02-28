Thandai The Macaron Way! This Holi, Get Your Spirits Up With This East Meets West Recipe

You would be lying if you denied that one of the main reasons to wait for the festivals is the amazing food associated with it. And now Holi being just two days away, we can hardly wait to eat gujiyas, dahi badas, and the summer-welcoming drink – Thandai.

The traditional drink Thandai, which is most popular in North India, is not only a healthy drink that has almonds and milk in it but is also a festival kick-starter. Connecting east with west, pastry chef Nilesh Mandadkar has given a stylish twist to the drink. The chef has blended thandai and macaron to create a new sweet dish – Thandai Macaron.

It is a refreshing and colorful change to the regular Holi menu which will be happily accepted by kids too.

Here’s how you can make the dessert at home:

Ingredients for making macaron

Castor Sugar: 120gm

Almond powder: 90gm

Icing sugar: 80gm

Egg white: 50gm

Ingredients for filling

Melted white chocolate: 200gm

Guruji thandai mix: 100gm

Butter: 30gm

Recipe

•Sieve the icing sugar, add almond powder in a large mixing bowl

•In a separate bowl, whisk egg whites until they form soft peaks. Add castor sugar little at a time and continue to whisk until the mixture is thick. Gently stir in the icing sugar and almond mixture

•Use a piping bag with a nozzle, fill with the macaron mixture. Place the silicon mate or a paper template onto a baking sheet. Pipe small rounds onto the sheet.

•Gently tap the baking sheet few times on the work surface to break any air bubbles then leave it to dry for 20 minutes.

•Bake the macaron at 130 degrees for 24 minutes.

•Do not remove the macarons until they are cold or you will break them.

•Make the filling.

•Beat the butter until it’s softened and fluffy. Add white chocolate and thandai flavour and mix it well.

•Place approximately half a table spoon of the filling on the flat side of macaron and sandwich together.

•Before serving refrigerate the macarons for a couple of hours.

H/T: Hindustan Times