TFI Fellow Pratima Kollali On Teaching Her Students To Save, Learn, And Dream Big

After noticing the lack of several facilities and opportunities in her school, she wanted to make a lasting impact and decided to start this campaign to provide clean drinking water, educational tools and start a classroom library to inculcate the habit of reading in her students.

Pratima Kollali completed her two years of fellowship in Government Model Primary School and then went on to work for its development. She is an international swimmer and has won accolades in national and international events. “I teach Classes 3 and 4. When I first came here, many children had no proper seating facility, and these students had no knowledge of the basics of alphabets. Now they write their own letters even in English,” she says.

Apart from teaching, she started the initiative Wings to Soar in which she raised money through crowd-funding so students could get tables to study, a library and even a projector that gave the classrooms an air of quality, along with a fun learning experience. Excerpts from a chat:

You were recently honoured by the Bengaluru University for your contribution in sports, with which you boosted your initiative called ‘Wings to Soar.’ Could you tell us more about this initiative?

Two months into my fellowship at Teach For India, I was posted at a government school in Bengaluru, where the state of the classroom – with no basic facilities, and the teaching affair really disturbed me. So I decided to start an online fundraising campaign called ‘Wings To Soar.’ Around the same time, I was felicitated by the Bengaluru University, and I leveraged that to give more promotion and visibility to my campaign. I started this campaign with the motive of getting a water filter and basic classroom tool-kits, but with the overwhelming response to the campaign, I could do a lot more. In this way, Wings To Soar was a fantastic opportunity for the kids to get the resources which they otherwise wouldn’t have got.

‘Giving back to the society’ is a widely held belief among millennials. Do you think the youth of today is more socially sensitive, as compared to those of the previous generation?

I think what is happening now is that people are more conscious about the society they are a part of. So the awareness regarding what is lacking in the society and what corrective measures need to be taken has increased. With this, the feeling that ‘I too can contribute’ has arisen among the youth. And it is wonderful that nowadays such thinking is fostered right from school days. A lot of colleges have these mandatory social programs, which give the youth an opportunity to ‘give back’ to the society. So because of all these reasons more and more people are interested in such causes.

You recently completed your fellowship at Teach For India. Could you tell us about a few innovative learning methods that you introduced in your class during your time at TFI?

I used to do a lot of project-based learning. My most successful project was the ‘Class Bank.’ During my time there, I realized that a lot of the parents used to give a little pocket money to their children. Also, these parents didn’t have much savings of their own. So given the background that the kids came from, I wanted to foster a sense of financial savings in them, and that’s how the concept of financial savings originated. So I started a ‘banking system’ in which children were encouraged to deposit Rs 2-3 (or whatever they can get) regularly. Instead of wasting that money on junk food, they saved it and even got ‘passbook’ entries and interest in return. Many children had close to Rs 800 saved up by the end of the year. This was used by them to buy school stationery for themselves. One girl even booked a watch through an e-retail platform from my phone. Such experiences readied them for life outside the classroom.

What is your take on the current education system and how do you think we can improve it?

I strongly believe that the curriculum does not justify the needs of the present generation. I remember when I started out in grade 3, most of my students did not even know the alphabet let alone understand poems and stories from their textbook! So instead of assessing the reading levels of the children and then designing the textbook accordingly, our current system has a standardized textbook – a ‘one-size-fits-all’ ideology. Also, a lot of things in the textbook are not relevant in the present scenario, so it does lack regular upgrades, which renders the learning and knowledge redundant. Nowadays there is an urgency in moving away from the blackboard style of teaching and adopting innovative teaching techniques.

How different is the teaching experience at TFI and other such prominent educational organizations, from the standard schooling system?

We do the same syllabus, but using different methodologies. For instance, I used to do a lot of project-based learning. We teachers used to bring in and refer to a lot of extra resources to teach, rather than stick to the standard textbook. We used to also get in people from different professions to interact with the students, and give them a feel of what the real ‘career environment’ is like. We absolutely do not follow nor encourage the rote and vomit way of teaching and conducting exams. Most of the children were comfortable in conversing in Kannada, but we did make them feel confident about communicating in English. We also assessed all the kids thrice a year and continuously tracked their progress.

Let’s talk about the ‘Nali-Kali’ section in the school.

‘Nali-Kali’ is a government intervention, where grade 1, 2 and 3 study together. They are grouped by their reading skills. Regarding strengthening their basics in English or Maths, the ‘Nali-Kali’ system helped identify children whose basics were not strong despite being from higher grades, and in this way we teach them the basics along with children from the lower grades. My significant contribution here was in helping the school arrange for the classroom infrastructure.

The government has given out a lot of scholarships for children, but it is recorded that the interest levels of the children drop after receiving one. Why do you think this happens?

I think the main reason this happens is because children who receive this scholarship are then forgotten by the organizations. So what I think they should do is continuously track the progress of the child throughout the year and follow up with the student personally as well as the teacher and the school, to ensure that he or she maintains the streak of excellence.

Education for the girl child is given a lot of boost by the government. Despite which, the statistics in India in this respect are still alarming. What do you think are some of the reasons?

I think more investment needs to be done in building good school infrastructure, teacher training programs, etc. The involvement of the community leaders also plays an essential role in ensuring that the girls are sent to school. So when the child realizes that she has a strong support system, she would not only attend school but also strive to excel. Also, it creates a ripple effect, that when one child is willing to learn, she will motivate others to join her as well.

Being an international swimmer, how important do you think sports are in an academic curriculum?

The opportunity that rural students or students from municipality schools have is far less than most private and urban schools. And sports do subject the student to a lot more learning experience that he would never get from a textbook – lessons of team spirit, coordination, clear communications, discipline in life, etc. Participating in sporting events gives them the opportunity to travel, meet people from varied backgrounds, etc. I think all this pushes a student to aim higher and expect more from oneself. And such a learning experience is essential, which sports provide.

Were you always so interested in social work?

As a child, I used to participate in a lot of Help Age India initiatives, collecting donations, etc. But I guess I really got interested in my final year of college where I was volunteering with this organization called “U and I.” It was an after-school program where I taught kids and young adults. That was when I came across TFI. The educational model at TFI attracted me, and I was sure that I could put my teaching skills to use for a larger audience. The journey has been really enriching, because not only have I been able to create an impact in their lives, I have also undergone a lot of self-improvement.

Could you tell us one of the most cherished incidents or the fondest memory, during your time at TFI?

I had this kid in my class called Abhishek, he was incredibly naughty during my first year, but went through a radical change during my second year and became one of my most active and interested kids. He did two very nice things, one was that he also started saving money (in the Class Bank) for his younger sister studying in grade two. The second thing was he has told the class that his motivation to study hard was that in the future he never wanted to depend on someone else for financial help. He wanted to be in such a position in life where he would be able to help people. For a nine-year-old boy to start thinking this way was one of the highlights of my time at TFI.

A lot of the youth these days are opting for full-time social work as a career choice. So in conclusion, having been there done that, what is your advice to people who are starting out?

One is you need to be very mindful of your surroundings, never ever look down upon people, treat everybody with equal respect, and I am sure you would get manifolds back, and accept all that with utmost humility. So going with a very open-minded nonjudgmental attitude would definitely help.